‘Hopefully the message will resonate’: Bob Marley’s family to release new version of ‘One Love’

It's been more than three decades since Bob Marley released his hit song One Love, but his family believe its message of unity is more relevant than ever.

Marley’s Grammy-winning children Stephen Marley and Cedella Marley, along with his chart-topping grandson Skip Marley, have teamed up to produce a new version of the song, which was first released by Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1977.

“Daddy wrote this song like 40 years ago, a long, long time. It just feels like right now in the world we need to have some different type of unity happening. Not just lip service, but real action,” Cedella Marley, 52, said, revealing that the song was recorded at her home in Miami.

“I think we’re going to bring this song to a generation that needs to know we do care. We do care what happens. We’re going to do a nudge and push and a shove and hopefully the message will resonate.”

The reimagined version of One Love, along with a music video, will be released on July 17, and will include guest appearances by other musicians.

This cover image of the re-released 'One Love'." Tuff Gong International/Amplified Music via AP

All proceeds from the new version, released by Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music, will go towards supporting Reimagine, UNICEF's global campaign for coronavirus relief efforts focused on helping and aiding children around the world. In addition, jewellery brand Pandora has said it will match every dollar raised from One Love, donating up to $1 million.

“(The) song is very special because of (its) message. It’s a song of equality. One love, meaning love for everyone, for all humanity. It doesn’t matter the colour, creed or social status or anything like that.

"It’s appreciating the human family. ‘One heart, let’s get together and feel all right,’” eight-time Grammy winner Stephen Marley said. “It’s a very important statement to my family.”