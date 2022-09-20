Ed Sheeran has performed a series of surprise shows in Saudi Arabia

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the Saudi Event Show in Riyadh on Monday.

The British singer was hired by an events company to perform at their booth at the industry show. He put on a series of one-song performances, singing his popular ballad, Perfect.

The pop-up performances were organised by Shine, a Saudi event staffing company. The Shine booth promised a "surprise guest performance", with the pun, "presented by ShineEd". The "Ed" was written in orange capital letters.

Ahead of the performance, Shine teased a special guest at their Saudi Event Show booth sharing highlights on Instagram. Photo: Instagram / Shine.Arabia

Highlights from the performances have been shared on the Shine Instagram Story.

Crowds of about 20 people were taken in for each performance. A host drew back the curtain to reveal a cardboard cut-out of the singer and the first lines of Perfect were played on an audio system.

"I guess there is some sort of mistake," the host then says, drawing the curtains back.

"Sorry, we were told that the real Ed Sheeran would be here to perform, but I guess he didn't make it. Shall we try that again?" he then asks, encouraging the crowd to cheer. The curtains then opened once again to reveal Sheeran sitting on a stool with his guitar, performing his hit ballad live.

Ed Sheeran appeared at the Saudi Event Show for a series of surprise performances. Photo: Instagram / Shine.Arabia

Sheeran performed at the Shine booth several times, with fans sharing videos on social media. After he finished singing, Sheeran posed for photos with people in the audience.

People have also posted sightings of the singer in Riyadh on Twitter.

Sheeran is yet to perform for a public crowd in Saudi Arabia. He is currently on his +–=÷x world tour and fit in his private Riyadh gig ahead of a run of three shows in Frankfurt, Germany from Friday. He is taking his tour to North America in October, with one date in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas on October 22. In February, he is travelling to New Zealand and Australia for almost six weeks of shows.

He has performed in the UAE twice. He brought his x tour to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on March 5, 2015, and returned with his ÷ tour, which he performed at the Autism Rocks Arena on November 23, 2017.

