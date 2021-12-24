BTS member Suga tests positive for Covid-19

Suga from the seven-member boy band, BTS, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday after returning from the US, the group’s entertainment agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed.

The rapper, who was vaccinated in August, had taken the Covid-19 PCR test immediately after his return on Thursday.

He is now in self-quarantine and has not made any contact with the other group members, the agency said on Weverse, an artist-to-fan social media platform.

"Suga is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” the post read.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently co-operate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” Big Hit Music wrote.

The group went on vacation in early December after concerts in the US.

Army fans were quick to share their concerns and well wishes on Twitter under the hashtag #GetWellSoonSUGA.

In November, the two-time Grammy-nominated boy band performed their first in-person concert since the coronavirus outbreak.

The concerts, which were titled Permission to Dance on Stage, took place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Among their latest activities, the members attended an in-person event at the UN General Assembly, as the global body's special envoys for future generations and culture, to raise awareness for poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change.

The band's management said their first concert would be in Seoul after their holiday. BTS also posted on Twitter: “See you in Seoul, March 2022.”