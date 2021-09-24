Billboard Latin Music awards: Bad Bunny wins big and Camila Cabello stuns on red carpet

Singer Rosalia wearing a yellow Valentino gown arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. AP

Bad Bunny was crowned champion at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home 10 trophies including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

The Puerto Rican superstar picked up trophies for Hot Latin Song of the Year for Dakiti, and Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG. He was also the solo winner for the Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year award.

In total, the trailblazing star received 22 nominations in 13 categories.

"Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem," said Bad Bunny after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. "Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award."

Daddy Yankee, 45, was honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame award. The musician gave a touching speech on unity. The king of reggaeton also put on a show performing his latest hit Metele al Perreo.

The Black Eyed Peas took home the award for Latin Pop Song of the Year for Mamacita, while Karol G, Maluma and The Weeknd each won two awards apiece.

Mexican songstress Paquita la del Barrio, 74, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was lauded for her five-decade career in ranchera and bolero genres. She was escorted to the stage to collect her award by Bad Bunny.

Red carpet glam at the Billboard Latin Music awards

Rosalia arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a vibrant yellow gown. AP

The glittering red-carpet awards ceremony took place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. It was attended by Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, the Black Eyed Peas and more.

Cuban-born US singer Cabello posed for cameras in a red-hot, one-shouldered dress with matching strappy sandals.

Spanish artist Rosalia shone on the red carpet in a vibrant yellow gown while Brazilian singer Anitta turned heads in a strapless, satin pink floral dress.

Also making an appearance on the red carpet was Anthony, 53. The singer turned heads by walking in with his new girlfriend. The couple wore matching outfits, him in a white shirt and black pants and her in a strapless black dress.

The Ahora Quien singer was one of several stars performing at the event. Anthony also took to the stage for an energetic rendition of Pa'lla Voy.

There were other performances from Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Natti Natasha, Carlos Vives and Nicky Jam.