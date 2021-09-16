White House offers to call Nicki Minaj to answer vaccine queries after backlash over tweet

The White House has offered to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration's doctors to address her questions about the Covid-19 vaccine, after the rapper's erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

The White House said it has offered such calls with others concerned about the vaccine, part of an aggressive public relations campaign to beat back rampant disinformation about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

Trinidadian-born Minaj tweeted on Wednesday that "the White House has invited me" and "yes, I'm going", but a White House official said the Super Bass star was simply offered a call.

The rapper confirmed on Twitter that she would take the call, asking her followers to submit any "questions you’d like me to ask".

I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency. 🎀 https://t.co/ABrAjdI1qE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Minaj made headlines this week when she noted in a tweet to her 22.7 million followers that the Met Gala required those attending to be vaccinated, and that she wouldn't get the shot until "I feel I've done enough research".

She later issued a tweet sharing an unverified story about a cousin's friend in Trinidad, asserting the unidentified individual "became impotent" after receiving the shot.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, dismissed the claim as misinformation during an interview on CNN.

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” he said on Tuesday.

The singer also drew criticism from UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who urged those in the public eye not to spread "untruths", as well as Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty, regarding her allegations.

According to the US's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to support claims that vaccines cause problems with fertility in women or men. The UK's NHS also debunks such myths on its website.

Minaj did, however, confirm on social media this week she is "sure" she'll get the jab in the future.

"A lot of countries won’t let people work without the vaccine," she replied to a fan who said he couldn't get a job without the jab.

"I’d definitely recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated as well because I have to go on tour, etc."

Throughout the year, the White House has struggled to counteract resistance to getting a shot, particularly among younger and more Republican demographics. The administration has pointed in particular to false or misleading information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines as a driver of that hesitance.

The administration has sought out new ways to refute disinformation and reach young vaccine sceptics, earlier this year inviting teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo to the White House to show her support for the shot.

Pox that threatens the Middle East's native species Camelpox Caused by a virus related to the one that causes human smallpox, camelpox typically causes fever, swelling of lymph nodes and skin lesions in camels aged over three, but the animal usually recovers after a month or so. Younger animals may develop a more acute form that causes internal lesions and diarrhoea, and is often fatal, especially when secondary infections result. It is found across the Middle East as well as in parts of Asia, Africa, Russia and India. Falconpox Falconpox can cause a variety of types of lesions, which can affect, for example, the eyelids, feet and the areas above and below the beak. It is a problem among captive falcons and is one of many types of avian pox or avipox diseases that together affect dozens of bird species across the world. Among the other forms are pigeonpox, turkeypox, starlingpox and canarypox. Avipox viruses are spread by mosquitoes and direct bird-to-bird contact. Houbarapox Houbarapox is, like falconpox, one of the many forms of avipox diseases. It exists in various forms, with a type that causes skin lesions being least likely to result in death. Other forms cause more severe lesions, including internal lesions, and are more likely to kill the bird, often because secondary infections develop. This summer the CVRL reported an outbreak of pox in houbaras after rains in spring led to an increase in mosquito numbers.

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

MATCH INFO Day 2 at Mount Maunganui England 353 Stokes 91, Denly 74, Southee 4-88 New Zealand 144-4 Williamson 51, S Curran 2-28

SQUADS South Africa:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada

Coach: Ottis Gibson Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

