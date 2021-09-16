White House offers to call Nicki Minaj to answer vaccine queries after backlash over tweet

The White House has offered to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration's doctors to address her questions about the Covid-19 vaccine, after the rapper's erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.
The White House said it has offered such calls with others concerned about the vaccine, part of an aggressive public relations campaign to beat back rampant disinformation about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
Trinidadian-born Minaj tweeted on Wednesday that "the White House has invited me" and "yes, I'm going", but a White House official said the Super Bass star was simply offered a call.
The rapper confirmed on Twitter that she would take the call, asking her followers to submit any "questions you’d like me to ask".
I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency. 🎀 https://t.co/ABrAjdI1qE— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021
Minaj made headlines this week when she noted in a tweet to her 22.7 million followers that the Met Gala required those attending to be vaccinated, and that she wouldn't get the shot until "I feel I've done enough research".
She later issued a tweet sharing an unverified story about a cousin's friend in Trinidad, asserting the unidentified individual "became impotent" after receiving the shot.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, dismissed the claim as misinformation during an interview on CNN.
“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” he said on Tuesday.
The singer also drew criticism from UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who urged those in the public eye not to spread "untruths", as well as Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty, regarding her allegations.
According to the US's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to support claims that vaccines cause problems with fertility in women or men. The UK's NHS also debunks such myths on its website.
Minaj did, however, confirm on social media this week she is "sure" she'll get the jab in the future.
"A lot of countries won’t let people work without the vaccine," she replied to a fan who said he couldn't get a job without the jab.
"I’d definitely recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated as well because I have to go on tour, etc."
Throughout the year, the White House has struggled to counteract resistance to getting a shot, particularly among younger and more Republican demographics. The administration has pointed in particular to false or misleading information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines as a driver of that hesitance.
The administration has sought out new ways to refute disinformation and reach young vaccine sceptics, earlier this year inviting teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo to the White House to show her support for the shot.
