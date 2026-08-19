The Corrs cancel Abu Dhabi concert: 'We hope to see you again soon'

The Corrs' Abu Dhabi concert has been cancelled, one day after Christina Aguilera's show at the same venue was also called off.

The Irish pop-rock band had been due to perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on September 27 as part of their 2026 tour. They announced the cancellation on social media on Wednesday.

“We’re very sorry to share that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, our show at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on September 27 has been cancelled,” the band said. “We know many of you were planning to join us and hope to see you again soon. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase.”

Ticketmaster also informed ticket holders on Wednesday that the concert would no longer take place. No reason was given for the cancellation and no replacement date was announced.

“We regret to inform you that The Corrs, scheduled at Etihad Arena on 27 September, will no longer be taking place,” the notice said.

The concert had been billed as The Corrs' return to the UAE for a one-night-only performance, with tickets starting from Dh325. The group, comprising siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr, are known for blending pop-rock with traditional Celtic influences and for hits including Breathless, Runaway, What Can I Do and Dreams.

The cancellation comes a day after it was announced that Christina Aguilera's September 25 concert at Etihad Arena would also no longer take place.

The US pop star had originally been scheduled to perform at the venue in April before the concert was postponed to September following disruption caused by the regional conflict.

The two cancellations follow the cancellation of Offlimits Festival, which had been due to take place at Etihad Park on Yas Island on November 21 with Shakira, the Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo and Biffy Clyro among its line-up. Organisers have indicated that the festival could return in 2027.