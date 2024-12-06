Maroon 5 perform during the F1 after-race concert at Etihad Park on Yas Island. Victor Besa / The National
Maroon 5 play all the hits on second night of Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

US group came to the Emirates aiming to please

Saeed Saeed
December 06, 2024