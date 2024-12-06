Maroon 5 play all the hits on second night of Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank"> Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix </a>shifted a gear up on Friday, with Maroon 5 headlining the second <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/05/teddy-swims-and-peggy-gou-fire-up-first-night-of-abu-dhabi-f1-concerts/" target="_blank">after-race concert </a>at Etihad Park. Fresh from a similar concert at last week’s Qatar race and Tuesday's debut Indian concert in Mumbai, the group returned to the UAE without a new album to promote, meaning it was the kind of slick greatest hits set that would please even the most casual listener. Kicking off with one of their darker offerings, <i>Animals</i>, frontman Adam Levine’s resonant voice showed no signs of wear and tear after a year full of concerts – not to mention a Las Vegas residency. His voice swelled through the ascending notes while the band locked into a tight groove. <i>One More Night</i>, with its faux reggae groove and assertive basslines, was also a treat, with fans straining to match some of Levine's seamless falsetto notes. The group explored these Caribbean influences further in <i>Stereo Hearts</i>, another reggae-inspired pop track buoyed by the bobbing keyboard notes from PJ Morton. By the time their breakout 2002 single <i>Harder to Breathe</i> arrived, one couldn’t deny the music’s unerring ability to please. Levine remarked while introducing the band to the crowd: “We only have a couple of rules here, and that's to dance, have fun, let go, and sing along with us.” The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi </a>F1 After-Race Concert series continues with hip-hop star Eminem performing on Saturday and concludes on Sunday with British rockers Muse. Access to all concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix ticket holders. On Saturday, Turkish DJ and deep house producer Mahmut Orhan will perform at Garden on Yas at W Abu Dhabi, located within the Yas Marina Circuit. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Australian spinner Fisher will take the stage at the F1 pop-up of Dubai venue Bagatelle, also situated within the hotel.