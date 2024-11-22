Who to see at Wireless Festival Middle East, from Playboi Carti to Saweetie

After several line-up changes, the curtain will finally rise on Wireless Festival Middle East this Saturday. The global hip-hop festival returns to Abu Dhabi’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/18/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank">Etihad Park</a> with a line-up of established and rising stars from the US and Africa, alongside established acts from the Arab region and South-East Asia. A new headliner has been announced to replace the original lead artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/singer-sza-reveals-she-was-afraid-to-wear-her-hijab-following-9-11-1.1206536" target="_blank">SZA</a>, while US acts A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Saweetie will replace Indo-Canadian singer Karan Aujla and American rapper Flo Milli, meaning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/05/wireless-middle-east-2024-line-up-sza-21-savage/" target="_blank">Wireless Festival Middle East</a> is now ready to roll. Here are some of the main artists to look out for. While SZA’s abrupt decision to withdraw from touring for the rest of the year disappointed regional fans, organisers arguably went bigger with her replacement. US rapper Playboi Carti will use his headlining slot to launch a new performance concept celebrating his music collective Opium. In addition to performing his collection of trap-hip-hop hits, including <i>Magnolia</i> and <i>Shoota</i>, he will also share the stage with fellow Opium members Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang for a fast-moving two-hour set. The British-born US rapper should receive an uproarious welcome when he makes his regional concert debut. While only 32, he has a strong catalogue of hits from the past decade, including the Grammy Award-winning single <i>A Lot </i>and <i>Mr Right Now</i>. He is also known for delivering killer guest vocals, including on Post Malone’s <i>Rockstar</i> and <i>Knife Talk </i>with Drake. With 21 Savage and Playboi Carti collaborating on the 2015 track <i>Peepin </i>by Gucci Mane, there’s a chance they could appear together for a surprise performance in Abu Dhabi. Is Saweetie one of the next wave of hip-hop stars in the mould of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? It’s the question on everyone’s minds as the US rapper readies for the release of her anticipated debut album next year. The groundwork has been laid through a string of well-received singles, including the US chart-topper <i>My Type</i> and <i>Best Friend </i>alongside Doja Cat. Following her solid appearance at this year’s Coachella festival alongside rapper Latto, Saweetie not only has the energy to own a major stage but is also one of the faces of a strong legion of US female hip-hop acts shaping the future of the genre. After Wegz’s storming set at last year’s inaugural Wireless Festival Middle East, it is only fitting for fellow scene leader Afroto to represent the dynamic hip-hop sounds of Egypt. Hailing from Alexandria, Afroto’s blend of traditional Egyptian folk melodies with taut and stuttering trap beats has earned him an international audience. Returning to the UAE on the back of a successful European tour, he will use the occasion to perform tracks from his new album <i>Afdal Aghani </i>as well as hits <i>Brazil</i> and <i>Far2 Kehbra</i>. The Moroccan-Belgian rapper is another name to watch. Fluent in five languages, she first made a splash when she was 12, competing on the Belgian version of <i>The Voice Kids</i> in 2015, where she performed <i>See You Again </i>by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/27/charlie-puth-abu-dhabi-gig/" target="_blank">Charlie Puth</a> and Wiz Khalifa. Years later, she has embraced a hybrid hip-hop sound that has earned her plaudits from fellow Moroccan hip-hop stars. She comes to the UAE on the back of her new EP <i>The Script</i> and latest single <i>Speed It Up</i>, featuring US singer DC The Don. One of the biggest names in the Urdu rap scene, Pakistani artist Shafi has been making waves since 2012 with his breakout hit <i>Awaam</i>. The track gained popularity for its punchy delivery and potent social commentary. Shafi also gained national attention in 2022 for his appearance on the television music series <i>Coke Studio Pakistan</i> and his acting debut in the Pakistani-Punjabi action film <i>The Legend of Maula Jatt</i>. <i>Wireless Festival Middle East runs on Saturday at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi. Tickets begin at Dh345 and doors open at 2pm</i>