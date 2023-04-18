What the Arab world listens to in Ramadan, from podcasts to playlists

Podcasts have been a hit with Mena listeners during Ramadan, according to Spotify.

In a report exclusively released to The National analysing the listening habits of regional users from March 23 to April 10, the streaming company revealed podcast streaming rose 38 per cent.

The most streamed podcast during that time was Fnjan with Abdulrahman Abumalih, an Arabic interview series hosted by the Saudi broadcaster focusing on social and pop culture issues related to the Arab world.

Other programmes resonating in the region include the self-help series Wa'ay and Tanafoos, which came second and third.

While the Spotify report does not reveal the streaming figures of podcast programmes during the select period, it does state that podcast consumption in Saudi Arabia and Egypt peaked between 10pm and midnight.

When it comes to titrat, also known as the theme songs of Ramadan television series, the most listened to track across the region was Wal'ana by Ahmed Mekky with more than 900,000 streams.

Taken from the comedy El Kabeer 7 and performed by the series' Egyptian-Algerian star, it is a roaring hip-hop theme with Ramadan-friendly lyrics, advising listeners to forgive and let go of past disappointments.

Ana Qader from the Mohamed Ramadan drama Gaafar El Omda and performed by Egyptian pop stars Ahmed Saad and Hesham El Gakh came second with more than 445,000 streams.

This was followed by Iraqi singer Rahma Riad’s Ha Khouya, from the drama Khan Al Zahab and Kelma from the Egyptian series El Harsha El Sabaa and performed by band Massar Egbari.

When it comes to the most streamed artists during Ramadan, the list was dominated by spiritual and commercial singers.

Leading the pack is the aforementioned Saad, followed by nasheed singers Maher Zain and Sami Yusuf.

Popular Spotify playlists during the holy month include Titrat Ramadan, a round-up of current and popular Ramadan television series, as well the instrumental Chill-Oud and spiritual tracks of Ramadaniyat.

Mahdoom and Party Platter by the Jordanian production company Sowt were the most listened-to cooking podcasts on the platform during the holy month.

The findings come on the back of Spotify launching its Ramadan Hub this month, a new Ramadan section featuring personalised content including recommended playlists and podcasts based on user selections.