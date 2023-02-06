Grammys 2023 winners list in main categories, including Beyonce, Harry Styles and Lizzo

It's been a dramatic evening at the Grammys 2023, one that Beyonce almost missed due to being "stuck in traffic".
Queen Bey arrived ever-so fashionably late, missing the red carpet , where Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those to shine. But Beyonce still made history, becoming the most awarded Grammys recipient in history, surpassing Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who had 31.
Follow the latest news on the Grammys 2023 here
US actress Viola Davis also made history, entering the prestigious 18-member Egot winners club as she scooped her first Grammy for the audiobook recording of her memoir, Finding Me.
Styles picked up the coveted Album of the Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House, while Beyonce won Best R&B Song for Cuff It and Best Dance Electronic/Music Album for Renaissance. She also took home Best Traditional R&B Performance.
In her acceptance speech, Beyonce said: "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here, but he is here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful children who are watching at home."
The historic award was presented by British TV host James Corden, who said it was an "honour".
"We are witnessing history tonight," he said, before announcing the result.
Other big winners include Lizzo, who won Record of the Year for About Damn Time; Kendrick Lamar, who took Best Rap Album for Mr Morale & The Big Steppers; as well as Willie Nelson, who bagged Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time.
Here are the winners in key categories at the Grammys 2023
Record Of The Year
WINNER: About Damn Time, Lizzo
Don't Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy On Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige
You And Me On The Rock, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
As It Was, Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
WINNER: Harry's House, Harry Styles
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Song Of The Year
WINNER: Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
Abcdefu, Gayle
About Damn Time, Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
As It Was, Harry Styles
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Easy On Me, Adele
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
WINNER: Samara Joy
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Easy On Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Don't Shut Me Down, ABBA
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Higher, Michael Buble
When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Harry's House, Harry Styles
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Break My Soul, Beyonce
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo & Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring HER
On My Knees, Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Renaissance, Beyonce
Fragments, Bonobo
Dipo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rufus Du Sol
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Crawl!, Idles
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
WINNER: Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost
We'll Be Back, Megadeth
Kill Or Be Killed, Muse
Blackout, Turnstile
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout, Turnstile
Harmonia's Dream, The War On Drugs
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Lucifer On The Sofa, Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
WINNER: Chaise Longue, Wet Leg
There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys
Certainty, Big Thief
King, Florence + The Machine
Spitting Off The Edge Of The World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Wet Leg, Wet Leg
WE, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Big Thief
Fossora, Bjork
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Virgo’s Groove, Beyonce
Here With Me, Mary J Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
Over, Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: Plastic Off The Sofa, Beyonce
Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
Keeps On Fallin', Babyface featuring Ella Mai
'Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Cuff It, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
Operation Funk, Cory Henry
Drones, Terrace Martin
Starfruit, Moonchild
Red Balloon, Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun, PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Vegas, Doja Cat
pushin P, Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
F N F (Let's Go), Hitkidd & GloRilla
Best Melodic Rap Performance
WINNER: Wait For U, Future featuring Drake & Tems
Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA
First Class, Jack Harlow
Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live), Latto
Best Rap Song
WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow featuring Drake
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
pushin P, Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
Wait For U, Future featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: Live Forever, Willie Nelson
Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini
Something In The Orange, Zach Bryan
In His Arms, Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Never Wanted To Be That Girl, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider's Prayer, Brothers Osborne
Outrunnin' Your Memory, Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You – Revisited, Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Going Where The Lonely Go, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
WINNER: 'Til You Can't, Cody Johnson
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
Doin’ This, Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift
If I Was A Cowboy, Miranda Lambert
I'll Love You Till The Day I Die, Willie Nelson
Best Country Album
WINNER: A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Best Song Written For Visual Media
WINNER: We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto
Be Alive from King Richard
Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Keep Rising from The Woman King
Nobody Like U from Turning Red
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: Bayethe, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Udhero Na, Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
Gimme Love, Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
Last Last, Burna Boy
Neva Bow Down, Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
Best Global Music Album
WINNER: Sakura, Masa Takumi
Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini, Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category
WINNER: Stephanie Economou for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok
Austin Wintory for Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary for Call of Duty: Vanguard
Richard Jacques for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Christopher Tin for Old World