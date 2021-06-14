L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris to be wrapped in fabric to honour late artist's dream

For many years the French authorities refused to give consent to the project, but 60 years after its inception, the wrapping of the French landmark is set to take place this autumn

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2019 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff
L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2019 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff

The Arc de Triomphe, one of the world’s most imposing monuments, is to be wrapped in silver-blue fabric and red rope in a posthumous tribute to the late artist Christo who held it as a 60-year-old dream.

The Bulgarian-born master, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff,was determined the project, devised with his French wife Jeanne-Claude in the early 1960s, should one day become reality even if they did not live to see it happen.

For many years, they believed the French authorities would never consent to such a bold transformation of monument, which honours war dead and runs the length of the Champs-Elysees to the Place de la Concorde.

Dougga. Photo: Selma Feriani Gallery/ Pol GuillardEn Tunisie: 1990s Tunisia is explored in photographer Jellel Gasteli’s latest exhibition

Why Palestinian artist and photojournalist Belal Khaled turned a missile that fell on a Gaza home into art

By the time Christo died aged 84 in May last year, 11 years after the death of his wife, the French gave consent and his dream should have come true in his year of life.

“He was indeed aware of the project finally happening,” said Herve Marro, who works with the couple’s family.

“The planning evolved, however, because of the complicated year of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us.”

The swathing of the monument is one of two Christo projects that remained unfinished when he died, 64 years after he escaped Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe by hiding in a railway wagon transporting medical supplies.

There are also plans, still to be finalised, for the construction of the world’s largest sculpture, a mastaba using 410,00 oil barrels and rising 150 metres high, in the Liwa desert south-west of Abu Dhabi city.

The UAE was close to the couple’s hearts and they visited the country on a number of occasions from 1979.

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2020 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff
Christo in his studio in 2019 with a preparatory drawing for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. Courtesy Estate of Christo V Javacheff

The wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe, using 25,000 square metres of fabric and 3,000 metres of red rope, all recyclable, will take 12 weeks.

The cost, £12m (Dh62m), will come entirely from the proceeds of sales of Christo’s work.

The Arc de Triomphe’s new look is not intended to be lasting. It will be a temporary exhibition from September 18 with the removal due to start on October 3.

The eternal flame will continue to burn in front of the Tomb of the Unknown and will be undisturbed by the work to construct and then dismantle the wrapping.

Other renowned works by Christo and his wife included wrapping the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995, four years before the building became the home of the German parliament, and Paris‘s oldest standing bridge, the Pont-Neuf, 10 years earlier.

Anne Hidalgo, socialist mayor of Paris, said: “Thirty-six years after the Pont-Neuf, one of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's most ambitious projects will finally see the light of day.”

“The Arc de Triomphe will be wrapped according to Christo's plans to showcase this emblematic monument of our capital and our history. “

“More than a year after Christo's death, Paris is continuing the work of this great artist, giving us the opportunity and to thank him and reaffirm our commitment to modern art.”

Christo in his studio working on a preparatory drawing for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. New York City, 2020. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff
Christo in his studio working on a preparatory drawing for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. New York City, 2020. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff

In line with Christo’s wishes, the project will be completed by his team working with the Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN), the French government body that manages the Arc de Triomphe.

Philippe Belaval, the CMN’s president, described the wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe as “an event of global resonance”.

“From everywhere, millions of eyes will be looking at this iconic monument of France and Paris's history. After two difficult years, heritage and creation will unite to offer the public an unforgettable moment of shared joy.”

Published: June 14, 2021 10:56 PM

