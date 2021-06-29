Jamie Lynn Spears says she's proud of sister Britney for speaking out: 'I am only concerned about her happiness'

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, says she's proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice," she said, adding that "I am only concerned about her happiness" and "have nothing to gain or lose either way".

Last week, Britney Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles judge the conservatorship had been abusive and that she had been prevented from removing a birth control device so she could try to have a baby.

Jamie Spears has had control of his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was established in 2008. AP

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

The younger Spears, an actress who appeared in Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, added she would support Britney Spears "ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do to be happy".

The legal arrangement began in 2008 when Britney Spears suffered a mental health breakdown. A year later she made a comeback, released new albums and performed live for 10 years until late 2018.

In 2020, Britney Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer's finances.

Fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles during a hearing in Spears's conservatorship case. AFP

Britney Spears’s passionate, and at times emotional, address last Wednesday to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years she has spoken in open court on the conservatorship, which she called “abusive” and “stupid".

The conservatorship was put in place as Britney Spears, hounded by paparazzi and media scrutiny while a new mother, underwent a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Britney Spears revisited the speech in an Instagram post on Thursday, apologising “for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years".

“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she said, later adding, “believe it or not pretending that I’m OK has actually helped".

In court, Britney Spears said she is forced to keep using an intrauterine device for birth control and take other medications, is prevented from getting married or having another child, and is not allowed to have her own money.

She condemned her father and the others who control it.

– Additional reporting by AP and Reuters

