Marvel has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering fresh insight into Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers’s life after Avengers: Endgame and the impending collapse of the multiverse.

The footage, released on November 23, builds on the first full trailer from July, bringing together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and characters from the original X-Men films, while suggesting that some of the heroes’ past victories may have come at a greater cost than they realised.

It also offers a first glimpse of Hailee Steinfeld’s returning role as Kate Bishop and further clues about the circumstances that bring Marvel’s disparate superhero teams together.

Ahead of the film’s release on December 18, here are eight of the most revealing details from its trailers.

1. The Avengers may be responsible for the multiversal crisis

One of the most significant revelations in the final trailer is the suggestion that the events of Avengers: Endgame may have contributed to the crisis facing the multiverse.

In the 2019 film, the Avengers travelled through time to retrieve the Infinity Stones and reverse Thanos’s destruction. Steve Rogers subsequently returned the stones before choosing to stay in the past with Peggy Carter.

The latest footage revisits the consequences of those decisions, with images from Tony Stark’s funeral accompanying dialogue from Rogers.

Doctor Doom also accuses the heroes of living stolen lives, suggesting his campaign against them may stem from a grievance over their interference with time and reality.

While Marvel has yet to establish a direct connection between the Avengers’ actions and Doom’s motivations, the footage raises the possibility that Doomsday could recast the triumphant ending of Endgame as the beginning of a far greater catastrophe.

2. Steve Rogers is drawn out of retirement

Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, reaches for Mjolnir as he reunites with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. Photo: Marvel Studios Show caption: Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, reaches for Mjolnir as …

The final trailer offers the clearest look yet at the life Rogers built after travelling back in time to reunite with Carter.

Actors Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell return as the couple who are shown raising a son. Now a teenager, their son appears to know little about his father’s history as Captain America, which the couple discuss in the opening moments of the trailer.

Their domestic life is interrupted by the arrival of the Fantastic Four, who appear to recruit Rogers to help confront Doctor Doom. Later footage shows him embracing his old friend Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan.

The previous trailer established that Rogers could still wield Thor's hammer Mjolnir, suggesting he will once again be among the Avengers’ most powerful combatants.

His return now carries greater emotional stakes. Having spent years building the life he once thought he had lost, Rogers has a family whose existence could be threatened by the collapse of the multiverse.

3. Doctor Doom stops Stormbreaker with one hand

Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, stops Thor’s Stormbreaker in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, offering an early demonstration of the villain’s power. Photo: Marvel Studios Show caption: Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, stops Thor’s Stormb…

The trailer quickly establishes Doctor Doom as a threat capable of challenging even the MCU’s strongest heroes.

Thor descends through a surge of lightning and attacks Doom with Stormbreaker, only for the villain to stop the weapon with one hand. Doom does not appear to be knocked backwards or particularly troubled by the blow.

It is a simple but effective demonstration of his strength. Stormbreaker was created in Avengers: Infinity War as a weapon powerful enough to kill Thanos, and Thor has since used it against gods, aliens and armies.

Doom’s ability to halt it so casually suggests his armour provides far more than protection. In the comics, Victor von Doom combines advanced technology with formidable magical abilities, and the film may be drawing on both sides of the character.

The scene also avoids revealing the full extent of his powers. Doom barely moves, making the encounter feel more like a warning than a proper battle.

4. The Avengers and X-Men will fight each other

Gambit, played by Channing Tatum, clashes with Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi in one of the trailer’s unexpected battles between heroes from different parts of the Marvel universe. Photo: Marvel Studios Show caption: Gambit, played by Channing Tatum, clashes with Simu Liu’s Sh…

Some of the most intriguing moments across the trailers involve battles between characters who would ordinarily be considered heroes.

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is shown fighting Channing Tatum’s Gambit at the X-Mansion, while Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique assumes the appearance of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova during a confrontation between the two.

The final trailer adds another encounter, showing Anthony Mackie’s Captain America fighting James Marsden’s Cyclops.

For Liu, Doomsday marks Shang-Chi’s first live-action film appearance since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. Tatum returns following his appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Romijn reprises a role she first played in the 2000 film X-Men.

The confrontations suggest the various superhero teams will have to overcome considerable distrust before joining forces against Doom.

If their respective universes are competing for survival, they may also have legitimate reasons to oppose one another.

5. Cyclops takes charge of the X-Men

James Marsden’s Cyclops delivers one of the character’s signature lines from the comics in the final trailer: “To me, my X-Men.”

The footage shows the mutants entering battle against an army of Sentinels, with Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler using his teleportation abilities to bring several of his teammates into the conflict.

Cyclops’s apparent prominence is particularly significant given that the character’s leadership role was often overshadowed by Wolverine in the original X-Men films.

In the comics, Scott Summers is one of the team’s most experienced leaders, responsible for guiding the mutants through numerous existential threats.

The presence of Sentinels, machines traditionally designed to hunt mutants, also gives the X-Men a familiar adversary within the wider multiversal conflict.

The trailer’s closing battle sequence suggests the mutants will eventually fight alongside the Avengers, potentially giving Cyclops a leadership role that extends beyond his own team.

6. Loki is at the centre of the multiverse

The New Avengers, Fantastic Four and Sam Wilson’s Captain America face Thor as Marvel’s different teams begin to converge. Photo: Marvel Studios Show caption: The New Avengers, Fantastic Four and Sam Wilson’s Captain Am…

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is briefly shown in the first trailer, occupying the throne he assumed at the end of the second season of his Disney+ series.

The 2023 finale saw the former villain sacrifice his freedom to sustain the countless timelines that make up the multiverse, bringing his transformation from antagonist to protector full circle.

His appearance in Doomsday confirms that the film will revisit one of the most consequential developments in Marvel’s television output.

Loki’s unique position could make him one of the few characters capable of understanding the scale of the impending catastrophe. However, his responsibility for sustaining the timelines may prevent him from intervening directly.

It also raises the possibility that Doom could seek to seize control of the multiverse through Loki, whose powers would be of considerable value to someone attempting to reshape reality.

7. The Young Avengers could finally come together

In the final trailer, Steinfeld makes her first appearance in the film’s promotional footage as Kate Bishop, following confirmation of her involvement shortly before the final trailer was released.

The character was introduced in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye as a young archer who became the protégé of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton.

She was last seen in the 2023 film The Marvels when Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan approached her about assembling a team of young superheroes.

The trailer also features Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, who developed her own superhero identity in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel has spent several years introducing characters associated with the Young Avengers in the comics, without formally bringing the team together on screen.

While the presence of Bishop and Lang does not confirm the formation of the group, Doomsday could provide an opportunity to advance a storyline that has largely been dormant since 2023.

8. The heroes may have to decide which universe survives

Perhaps the most consequential image in the final trailer is that of two planetary bodies looming over Earth, offering a glimpse of the multiversal destruction the heroes are attempting to prevent.

Marvel’s earlier description of the film established that heroes from three universes face an existential threat and an unthinkable choice.

This points towards incursions, or catastrophic collisions between realities, that were introduced to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that form the basis of several major comic-book storylines.

Should the destruction of one world be necessary to preserve another, the heroes could find themselves facing a moral dilemma that cannot be resolved through conventional means.

It may also explain Doom’s role in the conflict. The villain could present a solution to the collapse of the multiverse that comes at a cost the Avengers are unwilling to accept.

The crisis could lay the groundwork for Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for December 2027, which takes its name from comic-book storylines involving the destruction and reconstruction of reality itself.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in UAE cinemas on December 16