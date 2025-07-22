What makes a great plane movie? Best films to watch on Emirates and Etihad while flying this summer

Many have said it: “I'll watch it on a plane.” Whether it's a recommendation from a friend or a something we missed in cinemas, a long-haul flight is the place many people finally cross things off our seemingly-endless lists.

But thousands of metres in the air, something shifts. Tastes change. We become more emotional (possibly due to lower air pressure), less cynical and far more likely to hit play on something we might have ignored on the ground. Air travel creates a unique mental space – half boredom, half vulnerability – and cinema becomes both an escape and a comfort.

A great plane movie is built for that head space. It’s not just about quality – it’s about mood. It needs to be immersive enough to distract from the armrest battle unfolding beside you, yet undemanding enough to pause mid-flight. It should feel like a reliable companion, not a chore.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the types of movies that thrive in the sky – and several recommendations currently flying with Emirates and Etihad.

Tear-jerkers

Yes, it’s true – people cry more on planes. Blame the altitude, the cabin pressure, or the fact they're emotionally raw after three hours in an airport queue. A good cry can feel oddly cathartic in the clouds, especially with the right film to trigger it. These picks deliver the gut punch with heart to spare.

Flow

The animals in this Academy Award-winning animated film never speak, and that realistic characterisation makes them burrow into the heart even more.

Available on Emirates

Betterman

If you'd told us a year ago that a biopic about British singer Robbie Williams would be a tear-jerker, we'd never have believed you. But give it a try to you'll be pleasantly surprised.

Emirates

Field of Dreams

You don’t need to know baseball to be moved by this deeply earnest tale of fathers, sons and second chances.

Emirates

Sleepless in Seattle

Rainy nights, lonely hearts and Tom Hanks at his most Hanksian. One of the great comfort films.

Emirates

The Iron Giant

Still one of the greatest animated films ever made. Brad Bird’s breakout classic is as funny as it is devastating.

Emirates

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

A Thai box-office sensation and TikTok favourite. Balances humour and heartbreak with remarkable ease.

Etihad

Rewatchables

Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise star in A Few Good Men. Photo: Alamy

There are films that feel like old friends – endlessly rewatchable, oddly reassuring and perfect for watching when tired, bored or mildly sedated at 30,000 feet. They don’t just pass the time – they make the flight fly by.

Conclave

While less than a year old, this suspenseful political thriller among cardinals picking the next Catholic priest is just as good on return visits.

Emirates

A Few Good Men

That courtroom scene is iconic, but the rest holds up brilliantly. Peak-era Tom Cruise and writer Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, The West Wing).

Emirates

Rear Window

A murder mystery viewed through a window. Director Alfred Hitchcock makes voyeurism feel like comfort viewing.

Emirates

The Social Network

Razor-sharp writing, brilliant performances and still oddly thrilling even when you know how it ends.

Emirates

Moneyball

Another baseball film for people who don’t like baseball. Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill sell the underdog magic.

Emirates

Over-the-top action

Die Hard is an action movie that gets better with age. Photo: Alamy

The constant buzz of a plane – the whirr of engines, the clatter of trolleys, the wails of overtired toddlers – can make even the best film hard to focus on. The solution? Loud, fast, gloriously over-the-top action.

These are high-stakes, low-subtlety thrill rides. Explosive visuals, simple plots and non-stop momentum make them perfect in-flight entertainment. Just plug in and let the chaos wash over you.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

After the first film became an under-the-radar dad movie classic, Gerard Butler is back as Big Nick for more heist-movie goodness.

Emirates

Die Hard

Still the gold standard for single-location action. Unmatched pacing, wisecracks, and villainy.

Emirates

G20

Viola Davis saves the world. No, really. She plays the US President rescuing world leaders from terrorists.

Emirates

The Fugitive

A wrongly accused man, a relentless pursuer, and a perfect 90s thriller that’s aged like fine wine.

Emirates

Novocaine

Jack Quaid stars as a man who literally can’t feel pain – a useful condition when he’s forced to become a reluctant hero.

Etihad

Three-star dramas

Crazy Rich Asians is based on Kevin Kwan's novel of the same name. Photo: Alamy

Not every plane film needs to be a classic. Some of the best in-flight discoveries are the ones you missed in cinemas or never bothered to stream. These mid-tier dramas don’t demand full attention, but they deliver just enough emotional pay-off to feel worth it.

The Amateur

The inimitable Rami Malek gets the eminently-watchable plane action-thriller he's always deserved.

Emirates

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

A charming, surprisingly affecting coming-of-age tale about friendship and growing up apart.

Etihad

Juror #2

Thanks to Superman, Nicholas Hoult is having a moment. This overlooked courtroom drama directed by Clint Eastwood features one of his best performances.

Emirates

Under the Tuscan Sun

A post-divorce Italian villa fantasy. Exactly the kind of wish-fulfilment that hits differently mid-flight.

Etihad

BlackBerry

A tech-world biopic that charts the dizzying rise and fall of a once-ubiquitous device.

Emirates

Crazy Rich Asians

Glamour, romance and family drama set in Singapore. A modern romcom with the heart of a classic.

Emirates and Etihad

Engrossing documentaries

Senna, Kapadia’s 2010 documentary on the life and death of the legendary Brazilian Formula One champion Ayrton Senna, is considered one of the best films about sport. Photo: Asif Kapadia

On some flights, our boredom can't be satiated by fictional stories. In those moments, documentaries that teach us things about the world or peel off the layers of a mind-bending mystery are the only thing that can scratch that itch.

Sugarcane

A heartbreaking film that investigates the dark history of a residential school in Canada. With testimonies from some of its former students, it's a fascinating true crime story you won't soon forget.

Emirates

Senna

If F1 The Movie was your introduction to the world of Formula One, your next step should undoubtedly be director Asif Kapadia's masterful film about the life and death of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna.

Emirates

Full Circle

An uplifting look at the lives of two men who refused to let their physical disabilities dictate the paths of their lives.

Emirates

