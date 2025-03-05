Second season of Al Boom 'puts Emirati culture in international context'

The wind is gaining strength at the makeshift coastal village in Ras Al Khaimah. It's a cue for the cast and crew to pick up speed and complete the final sequence for an episode of <i>Al Boom</i>, the second season of the acclaimed Emirati historical drama airing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/02/17/ramadan-2025-shows-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">during Ramadan</a> on Abu Dhabi TV. As extras dressed as tribesmen rehearse what appears to be a climactic showdown in the village square, Algerian director Lassaad Oueslati is preoccupied with something tightly pressed within his hands. “What do you think? Accurate enough?” he asks the crew before extending his palm to reveal a battered piece of raw meat – resembling a hamburger patty. It is one of many questions posed to those tasked with ensuring the series remains as historically authentic as possible. Set in the mid-20th century, the series follows sea trader-turned-burgeoning tycoon Shahab (Omar Al Mulla) as he navigates the intersection of geopolitics and business in the northern emirate – then a key trade hub between the Gulf and Southeast Asia – amid the waning influence of the British in the region. Despite the region’s growing economic significance, life in these coastal communities remained harsh, necessitating a reliance on natural resources. Raw meat, for instance, was not only a food source but – as in the case of what Oueslati holds – also used to treat certain flesh wounds. This attention to detail – from recreating the village based on historical sources to incorporating Emirati words once prevalent but now rarely used and using real-life dhows – has made <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/15/al-boom-ramadan-series-uae/" target="_blank">Al Boom</a> one of the most acclaimed local productions in recent years. According to Ouselati, the warm reception could harbour a new way of bringing local stories to the screen. “Many previous historical shows followed a stereotypical image of old Emirati life, often repeating the same visual style and reliance on factual retellings than engaging narratives. We wanted to offer something more authentic and visually richer,” he tells <i>The National</i>. “For example, we included traditional village architecture, but we also showed more advanced buildings, because people back then didn’t just live in straw huts – they also built solid homes from stone and wood, integrating elements from both the mountains and the sea. “We also added period-accurate cars to the coastal setting – not necessarily common at the time, but our research showed they did exist in some areas. Since many historical details weren’t well-documented, we used a mix of research and some creative interpretation to bring the era to life.” That information gathering extended to studies on the UAE’s burgeoning tea and textile trade with India in mid-20th century, with scenes shot in Kolkata. The more expansive storyline mirrored Omar Al Mulla’s own development. With Shahab evolving from a lowly ship captain in the first season to a businessman, the Emirati actor also underwent his own professional journey to match the growing confidence on screen, which included learning more English and Hindi for certain scenes. “The challenge was much greater. In the first season Shahab’s biggest fear was travelling by sea. Now has experience and challenges have shifted. He is now focusing on commerce, on how to attract resources from different places,” he states. “It was a similar challenge for me because the show's success raised expectations. I not only had to step up my abilities but also rise to the challenge this series presents to us as an Emirati cast – to prove that we can contribute on a global scale and that our productions and crew are world-class. We just needed the right story and opportunity, and now that we have them, we must maintain the standard.” Underscoring the international flavour of the production is Billie Bozz, the Spanish-British actress who returns as Helen, the wife of a British officer stationed in India. “It was an eye-opening experience because the show helped me understand why the UAE is the way it is today by exploring its past,” she says. “The cosmopolitanism we see now goes back nearly 100 years, when people from the Emirates were great businessmen – open and accepting of other cultures.” She describes her role as one of many women of that era, Emirati or otherwise, whose sacrifices supported their husbands' ambitions. “It's an important theme because it connects women from completely different worlds,” she says. “At the same time, it taught me a lot about what Emirati women went through. With their husbands away at sea for so long, they spent much of their time alone with each other, building and maintaining their communities.” With the show available for streaming with English subtitles, Oueslati hopes more international viewers experience this local story. “We want to place Emirati culture in an international context. That’s why we show the Emirati kandura and ghutra side by side with Indian and British merchants – to highlight the rich interactions between Emiratis and other cultures in the 1940s,” he says. “Ultimately, regardless of language or time period, what audiences will discover through these characters is that many of these historical stories are universal.” <i>Al Boom can be streamed on ADtv</i>