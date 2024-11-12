Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is making his Tamil film debut with Kanguva, starring alongside Suriya. Antonie Robertson / The National
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is making his Tamil film debut with Kanguva, starring alongside Suriya. Antonie Robertson / The National

Culture

Film & TV

The return of Bobby Deol, from 1990s Bollywood hero to all-India star

The actor speaks to The National about his comeback, his coming Tamil debut with Kanguva and how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga changed his life

Ankit Ojha

November 12, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit