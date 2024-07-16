Deadpool & Wolverine producer reveals Ryan Reynolds's aborted third movie plans

Culture
Film & TV
16 July, 2024
The 22 short films documenting the plight of Gazans on the ground
Marvel drops superhero's Israeli ties in new Captain America film
The Burdened star: Painful Yemeni drama reflects realities of war
US judge dismisses charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust killing
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport
Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users
At least five dead and more than 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting
Trump assassination attempt: What we know
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'
The Arts Edit
A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective