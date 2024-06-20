Eight shows to see at Dubai Opera, from Beethoven's Symphony No 9 to Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Tragic operas, classic ballets and jazz greats feature in Dubai Opera's new performance season.

The venue has announced its opening tranche of shows starting September, including the staging of Giuseppe Verdi’s celebrated opera Aida, a rendition of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony by the National Polish Orchestra, French singer Carla Bruni and an intimate show by British pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Here are eight shows to look out for.

Aida: September 13 to 15

Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece Aida will return to the Dubai Opera stage later this year. Photo: Dubai Opera

A tragic tale of forbidden love composed by Verdi, Aida follows the struggle and heartache between Nubian princess Aida and the Egyptian warrior Radames. The production will be performed by the Polish National Opera orchestra, choir and soloists.

Evening and matinee performances; tickets from D430; dubaiopera.com

Beethoven's Symphony No 9: September 22

The National Polish Orchestra on stage. Photo: Dubai Opera

One of history's most famous classical pieces will be performed by the National Polish Orchestra. First performed in 1824 and composed over the three years prior, Symphony No 9 was Beethoven's last and marked a turning point in musical history, as the culmination of the Vienna Classical Period and the beginning of the 19th century's Romantic period. The words for the composition were taken from Ode to Joy, a poem by Friedrich Schiller, and they still represent values of humanity, tolerance and camaraderie.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh260; dubaiopera.com

Carla Bruni: September 27

Former French first lady Carla Bruni will perform for the first time in Dubai later this year. Getty Images

The former first lady of France will make her debut UAE concert. Her subtle melodies and charming vocals promise an intimate atmosphere as she performs songs from a near two-decade career. Her debut album, 2003’s Quelqu'un m'a dit, brought her international acclaim and features fan-favourite songs such as Raphael and Le Ciel Dans Une Chambre.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh350; dubaiopera.com

Umberto Tozzi: September 28

Veteran Italian singer Umberto Tozzi will stop in Dubai as part of his final world tour. Photo: Dubai Opera

The veteran Italian singer adds a Dubai stop as part of his final world tour. Ever since the release of his 1974 debut album Donna Amante Mia, home to the hit Io Camminero, Tozzi has built a celebrated career in which he's enchanting audiences with his mix of pop hits and emotive balladry.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh390; dubaiopera.com

Brad Mehldau: October 10

American jazz pianist and composer Brad Mehldau. Photo: Dubai Opera

The impact of the American jazz pianist and composer will be heard on stage and screen. As well as releasing a number of seminal albums including 1994’s Introducing Brad Mehldau and 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Finding Gabriel, Mehldau also contributed compositions to films Eyes Wide Shut and Ma Femme Est Une Actrice.

Showtime and ticket prices TBC

Romeo and Juliet: October 17 and 18

Acclaimed choreographer Benjamin Millepied will direct a ballet version of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. Photo: Dubai Opera

A new ballet staging of Shakespeare's masterpiece from acclaimed choreographer Benjamin Millepied, known for his work on the Academy Award-winning film Black Swan, this show combines cinema, dance and theatre, with the production set to the original score composed by Sergei Prokofiev.

Showtime and ticket prices TBC

Il Volo: October 25

Gianluca Ginoble, Ignazio Boschetto and Piero Barone of Il Volo. EPA

The Italian trio, who describe their music as "opera", consists of baritone Gianluca Ginoble, tenor Piero Barone and tenor Ignazio Boschetto. Since arriving on the scene in 2010, Il Volo have performed with some of the world's top artists including Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion and Placido Domingo.

Showtime and ticket prices TBC

Sophie Ellis-Bextor: October 26

English singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her greatest hits. Photo: Dubai Opera

Known for her chart-topping hits in the 2000s, the British singer kept fans entertained during the pandemic in 2020 with her Kitchen Disco series, where she performed from her UK home with her family. As a result of the viral fame, Ellis-Bextor cemented her resurgence by releasing a greatest hits album and a new single called Hypnotized.

When her song Murder on the Dance Floor was featured in last year's film Saltburn, the single climbed the charts once again, leading to Ellis-Bextor reportedly working on a new album.