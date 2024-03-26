Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi appears on long-running Emirati cartoon Freej

Emirati astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi has made a special appearance on the animated TV show Freej.

Recently named Minister of State for Youth Affairs in January, Al Neyadi's appearance on the children's series aims to inspire a new generation about space exploration.

“I share with you this episode of the cartoon series Freej, entitled Universe of Ambition, which I recorded with my brother Hazza, during which we talked about astronaut missions and exploration,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

“To all our children who are passionate about space, this episode is for you, and the future of space exploration is for you as well.”

أشارككم هذه الحلقة من المسلسل الكرتوني "فريج" بعنوان "أكوان الطموح"، والتي سجلتها مع أخي هزاع، وتحدثنا خلالها عن مهمات رواد الفضاء والاستكشاف..



إلى كل أطفالنا الشغوفين بالفضاء.. هذه الحلقة لكم، ومستقبل استكشاف الفضاء لكم أيضًا. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9Xd3FYxeQD — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) March 25, 2024

He also posted a short 90-second clip from the show where he is being interviewed.

“May God's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you,” he says in it. "Before I embark on my journey into space, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me through this experience. I especially want to thank my mother and all the mothers who have nurtured generations whose aspirations transcend the confines of space.

Al Neyadi is one of two astronauts, alongside Hazza Al Mansouri, from the UAE who have gone into space. He was the first Arab to serve on the International Space Station for a six-month mission and the first to perform a spacewalk.

During his time in space, he carried out more than 200 science experiments, including ones assigned by Nasa and ones by universities across the UAE.

He also spent much of his time documenting Earth from above, particularly Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Freej is an Emirati animated series that was created by Mohammed Harib and launched in 2006. The show revolves around four old Emirati women who contend with the fast-paced developments in the UAE.

The series has inspired theatrical shows, merchandise and music. It was also the first Arab-produced animation to be exported to Japan. A carpet was even created by expert Afghan weavers that reproduces a mural from the 2016 season. Measuring four metres by 80 centimetres, the carpet took 360 hours to make and was produced by six weavers working on a single loom.

In 2022, Freej branched out into video games, launching Freej Match on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. The colourful, narrative-driven puzzle game features all the popular characters from the series.