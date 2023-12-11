Barbie, Oppenheimer and Succession lead 2024 Golden Globe nominations

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees have been announced, with Barbie, Oppenheimer and Succession topping the list of award contenders.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie leads with nine nominations. It has been put forward for best picture musical or comedy and has also received acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of the film's original songs.

The summer blockbuster is closely followed by Oppenheimer, which scored eight nominations, including best picture drama. Actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt have also been given a nod.

In television, Succession dominates with nine nominations, including the best performance by an actor in a drama television series category. Three of the show's stars, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, are up for awards.

Succession has landed nine Golden Globe nominations. Photo: HBO

The Golden Globe awards, which traditionally marks the start of Hollywood's awards season, recognises achievement in both film and television, with accolades for best comedy/musical and drama. Next year there will be two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best stand-up comedian on television.

Over the past few years, the ceremony has been plagued with scandal, but for 2024 the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been dissolved and revamped as the Golden Globes Foundation, a non-profit organisation with a more diverse voting body.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the initial wave of nominees via live stream on the CBS website on Monday.

Wilmer Valderrama announces the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe awards. Reuters

What's new for the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major broadcast of the season, with a new home on CBS. While to audiences it might look similar on the surface, the show has had a tumultuous few years behind the scenes following a bombshell story in the Los Angeles Times. The 2021 report found that there were no black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards.

Stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result. After the group added journalists of colour to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the show came back in January 2023 in a one-year probationary agreement with NBC. The network did not opt to renew.

In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was granted approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organisation.

In mid-November, CBS announced that it would air the ceremony on the network on January 7. They will also be streamed on Paramount+.

Who votes for the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes Foundation's group nominating and voting for the awards is now made up of a more diverse group of over 300 people from around the world.

2024 Golden Globe awards nominees – in full

Film categories

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie T

he Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Boy and the Heron

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me

Dance the Night, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road to Freedom, Rustin

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Television categories

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew McFadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo Fellow

Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes

– Agencies contributed to this report