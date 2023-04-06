Cannes Film Festival: Johnny Depp film Jeanne du Barry to show on opening night

The French historical drama, Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will be the opening film of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Organisers of the French festival announced on Wednesday that this year's event will get underway with the period film directed by and starring French actress and filmmaker Maiwenn. She plays Louis XV's favorite courtesan, Jeanne du Barry.

The film has been billed as Depp's comeback film following hispublic trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.

READ MORE Nine Indians who have served on the Cannes Film Festival jury: Aishwarya to Deepika

Jeanne du Barry will premiere on May 16 at Cannes and, sticking with tradition, it will be released the same day in French theatres. Netflix is loosely connected with the film; it has licensed the feature for the first post-theatrical window 15 months after its debut, and only in France. The cinema-rich country has stiff regulations guarding theatrical windows, which also relate to rules governing Cannes's competition line-up.

As yet, no US release has been announced for Jeanne du Barry.

It was earlier announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will make their world premieres at the festival next month.

The full Cannes Film Festival line-up is scheduled to be announced on April 13.