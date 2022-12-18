Wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin wins Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Hamza Yassin and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal have been crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife cameraman and presenter beat three other celebrities including singer Fleur East, pop star Molly Rainford and television presenter Helen Skelton — to lift the glitterball trophy on Saturday.

An emotional Yassin said: “It’s hard to describe how I feel … Jovita you are an angel disguised as a human being.”

Przystal said he came into the show with “pigeon toes” and she was honoured to help him win.

During the last show of the series, all couples had to perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally, a show dance.

After the three advisory scores were given by the judges, East and her partner were top of the leaderboard with 119 points, with Skelton coming second with 116 points.

Rainford received a total of 115 points and Yassin came bottom at 113 points.

But the public vote ultimately decided who lifted the coveted glitterball trophy for 2022.

Yassin faced a tough final with Przystal as they were criticised for mistakes in their second dance, Let’s Face The Music and Dance by Irving Berlin.

He was tearful as head judge Shirley Ballas said: “Well it was the first time I saw a little panic, it went wrong ... What I applaud is you were able to hit that high lift in the end.”

But he recovered in his final dance of the couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG, featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and received a standing ovation from Ballas.

Anton Du Beke said: “I get really emotional watching you dance because it’s like the clouds part when you come on to the floor and the sun comes out. You bring a smile to everyone’s face.”

Wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin receives the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trophy. Photo: Guy Levy / PA

Yassin also earned his first perfect score on his last dance of the competition.

His performance of the judges’ pick routine, a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, also won him praise and standing ovations from judges Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Ballas said: “Your lifts went higher, your turns were spot on … I thought you were fantastic.”

Over the course of the competition, each of the finalists topped the Strictly leader board at some point — Yassin five times, East and Skelton twice and Rainford once.

East and Rainford found themselves having to fight for their place to stay in the dance-off four times each, while Skelton and Yassin avoided that fate during the whole series.

The final also had performances from Florence + The Machine and the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 competitors who lost out on a place in the final.

Running since 2004, Strictly Coming Dancing brings dancing, music and glamour to Saturday and Sunday night TV across the UK.