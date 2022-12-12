Golden Globes 2023: Nominees include Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globes have been announced as Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez revealed the nominees in 27 categories across film and television.

The event is set to return to television after not broadcasting last year in the wake of an entertainment industry boycott over an expose that revealed issues plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including its lack of member diversity and unethical conduct.

This year’s Golden Globes will be shown on NBC, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting the event on January 10. Here's a look at the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Tar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Babylon

Triangle of Sadness

Animated Feature

Turning Red is nominated for Animated Feature. Disney+ via AP

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Turning Red

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Inu-oh

Non-English Language

RRR, India

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Decision to Leave, South Korea

Close, Belgium

Actor in a Leading Role (Drama)

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Actor in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Diego Calva, Babylon

Actress in a Leading Role (Drama)

Viola Davis in The Woman King. Sony Pictures via AP

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Actress in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Director

Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler are both nominated for Golden Globes for Elvis. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / AFP

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Tar, Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Original Score

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Original Song

Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop, from Top Gun: Maverick

Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, from RRR

Carolina by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Television Series (Drama)

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Photo: HBO

House of the Dragon

The Crown

Severance

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Hacks

The Bear

Wednesday

Best Television Movie or Limited Series

The White Lotus: Sicily

The Dropout

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Black Bird

Pam and Tommy

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Actor in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Photo: Netflix

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Hillary Swank, Alaska Daily

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Actress in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Limited Series/TV Movie)

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus: Sicily

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best TV Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

Julia Garner in Ozark. Photo: Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus: Sicily