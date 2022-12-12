Golden Globes 2023: Nominees include Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globes have been announced as Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez revealed the nominees in 27 categories across film and television.
The event is set to return to television after not broadcasting last year in the wake of an entertainment industry boycott over an expose that revealed issues plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including its lack of member diversity and unethical conduct.
This year’s Golden Globes will be shown on NBC, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting the event on January 10. Here's a look at the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Tar
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Babylon
Triangle of Sadness
Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Turning Red
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Inu-oh
Non-English Language
RRR, India
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Decision to Leave, South Korea
Close, Belgium
Actor in a Leading Role (Drama)
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Actor in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Diego Calva, Babylon
Actress in a Leading Role (Drama)
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Actress in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Tar, Todd Field
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Original Score
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Original Song
Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop, from Top Gun: Maverick
Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, from RRR
Carolina by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Television Series (Drama)
House of the Dragon
The Crown
Severance
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Hacks
The Bear
Wednesday
Best Television Movie or Limited Series
The White Lotus: Sicily
The Dropout
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Black Bird
Pam and Tommy
Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Adam Scott, Severance
Diego Luna, Andor
Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Actor in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon
Hillary Swank, Alaska Daily
Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Jean Smart, Hacks
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Actress in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Limited Series/TV Movie)
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus: Sicily
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best TV Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus: Sicily