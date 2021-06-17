E3 2021 Awards: 'Forza Horizon 5' named Overall Most Anticipated Game

The photo-realistic racing game to be released on November 9 for PC and Xbox

'Forza Horizon 5' has been named the Overall Most Anticipated Title at the Official E3 Awards. Courtesy XBox
Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 5 has been named the Most Anticipated Game at the Official E3 2021 Awards.

The photo-realistic racing game, which will release on Xbox One and PC on November 9, allows players to race in supercars around incredible Mexican landscapes complete with active volcanoes and quaint towns.

The virtual awards ceremony closed this year’s online-only E3, with editors from IGN, PC Gamer, Gamespot, Game Bonfire, GamesRadar+ and IGN China choosing the winners on the night.

They also chose their best presentation from the four-day event, which went to Microsoft for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. The acquisition of Bethesda, video game publisher behind hit gaming titles such as Fallout and Doom, was one of the biggest industry stories of the year.

First held in 1995, the E3 event is highly anticipated by the gaming industry. Short for Electronic Entertainment Exhibition, last year's trade show was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

E3 only opened to the public in 2017 after being an industry-only occasion for years, and now hosts some of the world’s biggest video game and console creators who use the platform to unveil new titles and offer other gaming updates.

The full list of other Most Anticipated titles from E3 2021:

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios

Best Presentation: Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Indie Games: Falling Frontier

Intellivision: Asteroids

Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Future Games Show: Immortality

Square Enix: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Xbox / Bethesda: Halo: Infinite

Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Published: June 17, 2021 03:28 PM

