French author David Diop wins £50,000 International Booker Prize with 'At Night All Blood is Black'

French novelist David Diop has won the prestigious International Booker Prize for his novel, At Night All Blood is Black, which is set during the First World War.

The award is a sister prize to the Booker Prize for novels written in English.

The Paris-born writer became the first French winner of the prize, awarded for a book translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland, in a ceremony broadcast online from Coventry Cathedral in central England.

British author Lucy Hughes-Hallett, chair of the judges, said "this story of warfare and love and madness has a terrifying power".

"We judges agreed that its incantatory prose and dark, brilliant vision had jangled our emotions and blown our minds," she said. "It had cast a spell on us."

She added that the book didn’t win “because it speaks to the current conversation about racial politics”, but because “it spoke to us with the most power”.

"I'm extremely happy to have won this prize," Diop said in French. "It's very interesting and gratifying for me. This really shows that literature has no borders."

The book's translator Anna Moschovakis won half the £50,000 ($70,850) prize, which also recognises the role of translators.

Impossibly proud of David Diop and his translator Anna Moschovakis for winning the #2021InternationalBooker Prize with their mesmerising novel AT NIGHT ALL BLOOD IS BLACK!



A huge thank you to @TheBookerPrizes for this recognition, and well... go read it:https://t.co/FYIBy3sIAL pic.twitter.com/s3Jbnuk1l2 — Pushkin Press (@PushkinPress) June 2, 2021

"It's taken me by surprise," Moschovakis said. "I'm so thrilled about how this will even further increase the number of people who encounter this book, which I feel so fortunate to have been able to translate.

"A translation is neither one nor two people's work, but sort of a collaboration between an author, a translator and the book, which I think is always very exciting."

Diop's novel tells the story of two Senegalese soldiers fighting for France in the trenches of the First World War. When one, Mademba, is killed, the other, Alfa, descends into ever greater violence and madness.

Diop, who was brought up in Senegal, was inspired by the fact that his Senegalese great-grandfather fought in the war but never spoke about his experiences.

The book was first published in 2018 with the French title Frere d'ame ("soul brother"), a play on words, as it sounds like "frere d'armes" or brother-in-arms.

Moschovakis said this was a "beautiful pun", but she opted to change the title in English because it "would be impossible to actually translate".

The book's London publisher Pushkin Press tweeted: "Impossibly proud of David Diop and his translator Anna Moschovakis."

The International Booker Prize, formerly known as the Man Booker International Prize, has been awarded since 2005, when it was won by Albanian writer Ismail Kadare.

Diop's novel beat other contenders including Jewish-Russian family history In Memory of Memory by Russian writer Maria Stepanova and imaginative short-story collection The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Argentina's Mariana Enriquez.

– Additional reporting by AFP and AP

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars