Anand Gopal's book on Syrian revolution shortlisted for Baillie Gifford Prize

A book reconstructing the Syrian revolution through the lives of six people in the northern city of Manbij has been shortlisted for the 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction.

Anand Gopal's Days of Love and Rage: A Story of Revolution is one of six books competing for the £50,000 prize, with the winner to be announced on November 4.

Published in March, Days of Love and Rage grew out of eight years of research and about 2,000 interviews. The book follows six people in Manbij as the city becomes an early centre of the uprising against Bashar Al Assad's government and residents try to build new political and civic institutions.

Government forces withdrew from Manbij in 2012 and local residents began running many of the city's affairs themselves. The experiment lasted about 18 months before growing divisions and the rise of armed groups changed the course of the uprising. ISIS took control of the city in 2014.

Anand Gopal's book covers the Syrian civil war from 2011 to 2024. Photo: Leonor Grave Show caption: Anand Gopal's book covers the Syrian civil war from 2011 to …

Gopal began reporting from Syria in 2012 and became interested in Manbij after hearing about the changes taking place there. He began working extensively on the city's story in 2017.

“To tell this story, I tried to avoid the bird's eye view and zoom down into the minutiae of everyday life,” he said in an interview with the prize organisers after making the longlist in September.

The people at the centre of the book include friends divided by politics, a mother whose involvement in the uprising challenges expectations placed on women and a worker drawn to its promise of greater equality.

Gopal and a team of Syrian research assistants tracked down former Manbij residents across Syria, neighbouring countries and Europe. The six central figures were interviewed between 30 and 40 times each, while researchers also spoke to their friends, relatives, colleagues and opponents.

The research drew on diaries, social media posts and local media from the period, as well as interviews with dozens of former ISIS members.

“We are used to hearing stories of the Middle East that focuses on chaos and devastation,” he said. Those involved in the uprising, he added, “were not only victims but authors of their destinies”.

The book follows Manbij from the protests of 2011 through revolution, ISIS rule and war, with its final section extending into 2024.

Al Assad's government collapsed in December 2024, ending more than five decades of Assad family rule.

Baillie Gifford Prize judges described Days of Love and Rage as the Syrian revolution “told from the ground up”.

It is Gopal's second book. His 2014 work No Good Men Among the Living: America, the Taliban, and the War Through Afghan Eyes examined the conflict in Afghanistan via the experiences of people living through the war.

Days of Love and Rage: A Story of Ordinary People Forging a Revolution By Anand Gopal. Photo: Simon & Schuster Show caption: Days of Love and Rage: A Story of Ordinary People Forging a …

Gopal, a contributing writer for The New Yorker, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for feature writing in 2025. No Good Men Among the Living was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award.

The other shortlisted books are Nicholas Boggs's Baldwin: A Love Story, Patrick Radden Keefe's London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth, Edmund Richardson's Alexander: God, King, Man, Matthew Sweet's The Great Dictator: A Life of Barbara Cartland and Andrea Wulf's The Traveller: The Revolutionary Life of George Forster and his Search for Humanity.

The Baillie Gifford Prize was established in 1999 and is open to non-fiction books on any subject by writers of any nationality.