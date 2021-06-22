Miniature collector: meet the man with a big collection of more than 4,200 tiny books

Beautiful volumes of Qurans, exquisitely bound copies of the Bhagavad Gita, tiny thumb-sized Bibles and volumes of Shakespeare's works, measuring no more than three inches in height and width, lie neatly nestled inside cardboard boxes in a dehumidified room, in Siddhartha Mohanty's home in Bhubaneswar, India.

They’re part of his collection of miniature books – a passion that started well over a decade ago.

Mohanty collects only miniature books in English and he claims to have the largest collection in Asia. Sometimes, if the books pertain to an Indian subject in other languages, he likes to acquire them, as he did with Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore's works in Hungarian.

He has miniature antique editions of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, more than 60 copies of the Quran from around the world, and more than 200 copies of the Bible – some with their own small stands – almanacs and children's comics. The oldest book in his collection is an almanac from the 16th century.

Miniature copies of the 'Rubaiyat of Omar Khaiyyam'. Siddhartha Mohanty

"I was attracted to a diminutive copy of the holy Bhagavad Gita in a book shop in Madras [Chennai] in 2003. The finish and binding was perfect and the font was clear, and I bought several copies to give away as gifts. That was the beginning of my love affair with miniature books," Mohanty, 45, tells The National.

An engineer who runs his own family business in mining and steel, Mohanty is currently the only Indian member of the prestigious Miniature Book Society in the US and he has more than 4,200 antique, rare and new miniature books in his collection.

He hopes to start a museum of miniature books in Bhubaneswar and says has asked the government for land for it. "I want everyone to derive pleasure from my fascinating collection," he says.

Collecting miniature books is a fairly expensive hobby and I feel blessed to have the resources to follow my passion

A book is said to be miniature only if it is three inches or smaller in height, width and thickness, he explains. "Those less than one inch are called micro miniature books and you need a magnifying glass to read them. They are exact replicas of the original books, usually, and if they are abridged versions, it is mentioned in the beginning."

Historically, miniature books started off by being items of convenience or lucky charms, portable curiosities that could be slipped into a lady’s purse, a man’s pocket or attached to his belt, like a psalms or devotional book.

Victorian ladies had miniature books of etiquette that they could refer to discretely. Miniature almanacs were convenient to check dates on the move. And it is said that some mini books were also made for concealment – in countries where religious persecution was common, people of another religion could pull out a miniature prayer book at ease, without being noticed.

Many miniature dictionaries and encyclopaedias were used by storytellers, who would slip them into their pockets to refer to them secretly and impress the audience. It is said that Napoleon always travelled with his miniature book collection of Shakespeare's plays.

A miniature set of Shakespeare's works within Mohanty's collection. Siddhartha Mohanty

In the 13th century they were handwritten and painted, and later they were printed. The 19th century was the golden age for miniature books, when fine printing and binding techniques were used to produce these small masterpieces that required exceptional skill.

They had extravagant bindings of leather, vellum and even sterling silver, and had gilt decoration and etchings. Miniature books also extended to almost every genre.

"India is the only country that makes perfectly functional miniature books that are sold at the cheapest prices," says Mohanty.

However, finding these small tomes is a long process. He used to look for them on his travels, but today, he finds miniature books through online auctions, dealers and sometimes through families who have inherited old volumes.

Miniature set of books with their own special stands within Siddhartha Mohanty's collection. Siddhartha Mohanty

"Today, there are only about five to six publishers around the world that still publish miniature books. Quite often, I have to back out when I have to compete in online auctions, with big collectors or museums who can naturally offer better prices."

"One of the rarest books that I have in my collection is the Khordeh Avesta, the Zoroastrians’ book of prayers, in Gujarati. I found this in an online auction, and later a Parsi family gave me another copy which belonged to their great grandmother. I also have 28 miniature propaganda booklets the Nazi Party issued, to be bought by common people and the proceeds were used to fund the soldiers’ winter uniforms. These have a tiny string and could be hung on a Christmas tree as an ornament.”

Mohanty now also restores books that are in a poor condition.

“I learnt it from an online course and picked up some pointers from some antiquarian book collectors. I get the conservation materials from the US. Moisture and humidity can damage these delicate books and they have to be handled very carefully, too,” he explains.

He spends several hours after work, repairing damaged books in his collection, taping torn pages restoring covers and reinforcing weak spines.

“Collecting miniature books is a fairly expensive hobby and I feel blessed to have the resources to follow my passion,” he says.

“I follow many leads and trails to collect these miniatures, and though not all materialise into something concrete, they leave me with lovely memories and stories. The journey is as important as the end, after all.”

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

