Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum to reopen with interactive art experience

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum is set to reopen with an interactive exhibition on June 18.
Titled Emotions!: The New Art Adventure, the exhibition allows children to explore emotions through artwork and immersive experiences. It will feature 10 artworks and other interactive stations to familiarise children with identifying feelings.
Running until 2023, Emotions! will combine entertainment and education across three floors that incorporate immersive experiences, gamification and interactive play areas. It is suitable for children from ages 4 to 10.
As children enter the exhibition, they create a personal profile and get a wristband to collect points through activities and challenges. Visitors are first introduced to artworks from varying periods and geographical locations through a series of observation games, discovering the hidden details and stories behind each work.
Interactive games and activities will include various digital and touchless experiences, in addition to a workshop area with self-led tutorials – virtually presented by three young Emirati artists – on how to represent emotions through different art activities such as drawing, collage and 3D art.
Children will learn how emotions can also be expressed through body language via a touchless interactive game using movement recognition.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum is a haven of discovery, learning and stimulation and we are thrilled to see it reopen its doors to children and their families. The arts have the capacity to open a child’s creative potential, allowing them to see themselves and the world differently.
"The emotional well-being of our children is just as important as their physical well-being, and this important exhibition uses art as a catalyst for young ones to healthily connect with and express their feelings.”
Manuel Rabate, the museum's director, said: "The Children's Museum is at the heart of Louvre Abu Dhabi's mission to engage the next generation through art. There has been much talk about how the events of the past 15 months have impacted children's emotional and social development, so it is timely that we are reopening ... with a well-thought-out exhibition that supports these critical elements. With free entry for children, it also represents an excellent value day out for families."
Entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi is free of charge for visitors aged 18 and under. Families need only purchase museum admission tickets for accompanying adults for the whole family to access all Louvre Abu Dhabi galleries and exhibitions. Access to the Children’s Museum is included in the cost of admission.
To ensure the safety of all visitors, most Children’s Museum activities are touchless and material-sharing in activities is not allowed. Capacity limits and social distancing in all spaces will be adhered to, and regular sanitising stations made available.
