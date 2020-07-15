Banksy’s face mask artwork worth £7.5m scrubbed from London Underground train

A coronavirus mural painted by world-famous street artist Banksy has been cleaned off a London Underground train, apparently by cleaners who did not understand its significance.

The cleaners did not know who had painted the pro-mask message on the inside of a London Tube train and treated it like any other graffiti, the BBC reported.

Banksy uploaded a video titled If You Don't Mask – You Don't Get on to his Instagram page on Tuesday.

It shows the reclusive artist wearing protective gear and spray-painting pictures of rats sneezing on the inside of the train to illustrate how not wearing a mask helps to spread Covid-19.

It was not immediately clear how long the work was actually on the train.

Joey Syer, from MyArtbroker.com, said the mural could have been worth about £7.5 million (Dh34.6m/$9.4m).

Banksy's tube art was removed "by mistake".



While I agree with others saying that this was an opportunity missed to generate some much needed income for TfL, I suspect Banksy knew this would be a likely outcome, hence the rare video...?https://t.co/sVfdhapWZb — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) July 15, 2020

Some people have criticised the cleaners and Tube operator Transport for London for removing the painting, while others praised them for diligently doing their job.

Others suggested the mural was an act of publicity and that Banksy knew the work would not be in place for long.

"It was treated like any other graffiti on the network," a transport authority source said.

"The job of the cleaners is to make sure the network is clean, especially given the current climate.

"We'd like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location."

The pro-mask message is in line with official advice that travellers on London public transport should wear masks.

The work includes rats, in Banksy’s usual style.

One image features a rat holding a bottle of antibacterial hand wash, while another shows a rat using a face mask as a parachute.

The video closes with the words, "I get lockdown" painted on to the wall of an Underground station, followed by "but I get up again" sprayed on the inside of a train door.

There have been almost 292,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK and more than 45,000 deaths.

The country is emerging from national lockdown orders and trying to reopen its economy.

Last month, Banksy shared a new piece of art on his Instagram page, inspired by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Scroll through more of Banksy's work in the gallery below:

Assistants pose by an artwork entitled Show me the Monet by Banksy at Sotheby's Galleries in London in October 2020. AFP (AFP)

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

