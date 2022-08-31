Winners of 2022 World Report Award in photography document a rapidly changing world

Five winners have been named in the annual World Report Award in photography, which aims to document a fast-changing world and raise awareness about its effects. Organised by the Festival of Ethical Photography or the Festival Della Fotografia Etica in Lodi, Italy, the winners were chosen from among 80 photographers from around the world.

The next Festival of Ethical Photography, now in its 13th year, will be held from September 24 to October 23 in Lodi, a city in Lombardy, Northern Italy. The festival was founded with the intention of focusing on ethical photographic content of great relevance from around the world, which shines a light on social issues.

More than 20 public exhibitions will be held at the festival, with the World Report Award as one of the main highlights.

Brazilian photographer Felipe Fittipaldi is the winner in the Master category for his series called Eustasy. Through striking images, Fittipaldi documents rising waters in the town of Atafona, north of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, where some of the most significant examples of coastal erosion can be found. Exacerbated by climate change, the sea has already submerged more than 500 houses, turning the once idyllic coastline into an underwater graveyard of wrecked structures.

Valentin Goppel won the Student award for his project 'Between the Years'. Photo: Valentin Goppel

The winner of the Spotlight category is Norwegian photographer Line Ornes Sondergaard. His series, The Split — A Brexit Love Story, attempts to understand the effects of the UK's decision to leave the European Union on people, by following the relationship between a Lithuanian woman and an English man before and after the referendum.

"This is a story about opening borders and closing minds, about class and identity, solidarity and distrust. And about love, loss and the need to belong," reads a description on the festival's website.

American photographer Tom Fox is the winner of the Single Shot category, with a special mention for Germany's Julia Gunther.

The Short Story category was won by Italian photographer Isabella Franceschini. Through her series, Becoming a Citizen, Franceschini follows the life of Michelle Lamieri, who, at only 15, is one of the youngest mayors in Italy.

Chinese photographer Xiangyu Long's works will be showcased in a separate exhibition 'The Lives of Others'. Photo: Xiangyu Long

Valentin Goppel from Germany is the winner in the Student category with the series Between the Years. Through his project, Goppel documents his friends and acquaintances during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, starkly showcasing a world in flux.

The coming event will be the first time the Festival of Ethical Photography will return to an in-person event, after 2020's and last year's events were held virtually owing to the pandemic.

Besides the World Report Award, a number of exhibitions will be held, including A Look at the World, created in collaboration with Agence-France Presse photojournalists, who will showcase works from and talk about some of the biggest international issues such as war in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban took back power.

Vital Impacts will host a group of photographers from National Geographic magazine, led by award-winning photojournalist and filmmaker Ami Vitale.

A full schedule can be found at festivaldellafotografiaetica.it

