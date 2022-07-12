Saudi Arabia launches 400,000 riyal Kingdom Photography Award

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture has launched the Kingdom Photography Award, an annual competition that they hope "will inspire local and international photographers to discover and capture the varied and unique landscapes" of the country.

Applications are now open for the award, being launched under the ministry's Visual Arts Commission, which this year will focus on the coastal city of Al Wajh, known for its picturesque beaches.

The city in the north-west of Saudi Arabia is also close to the mega 30,000-square-kilometre Red Sea Project, launched in 2019, which developers say will be the country's answer to the Maldives and Seychelles.

The inaugural Kingdom Photography Award will feature two components, with a prize pool of Saudi riyal 400,000 ($106,564). The first one, the Professional Grant, is open to established photographers around the world, who can submit their works under three categories: Underwater photography, Coastal photography and Urban environment.

The second component, the Discovery Competition, is open to emerging photographers from Saudi Arabia. From its entries, 21 photographers will be chosen by a panel comprising industry experts as well as winners of the three categories in the Professional Grant.

The finalists will then be invited for a three-day expedition to Al Wajh; they will be accompanied by the Professional Grant winners and will have a chance to explore the landscape of the region and take photographs for a final exhibition. They will also participate in masterclasses and training workshops with the Professional Grant winners.

Their works will then be displayed along with those of the Professional Grant winners at an exhibition, to be held in December, where the winners of the Discovery Competition will be announced.

The last date for submission of entries to the Kingdom Photography Award is Thursday, July 28. More information is available here.

