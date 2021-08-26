21 dramatic images shortlisted for Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 competition

From dramatic clouds to majestic rainbows, some of nature’s most impressive moments have been captured by this year’s finalists for the Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 competition.

The 21 finalists for the annual award, held by the UK’s Royal Meteorological Society, have been selected from more than 8,900 entries, submitted by more than 3,300 photographers from 114 countries.

From 11am on Thursday, the public are invited to vote for their favourite images. Voting closes on September 23, with the winners announced in a ceremony held on October 16.

Among the shortlisted entries are a striking image of a rainbow-coloured cloud captured over the Sanding Temple in Tibet, as well as a shot of dramatic fog on an autumn day in the town of Airuno in Italy.

Some of the images also capture the effects of extreme weather. One picture, taken in York in the UK, shows the effects of flooding after the River Ouse rose to dangerously high levels.

New for this year is also a mobile phone category, which attracted more than 3,250 entries.

Muhammad Amdad Hossain captured the joy of children enjoying the rainy season in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Photo: Royal Meteorological Society

“This is our sixth year of the competition and it never fails to amaze me the quality and breadth of images that we receive,” said Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society. “Weather and climate is something that we all share, but the drama, as well as the beauty of this force of nature, is something that can be truly unique to specific parts of the world.

“It’s a privilege to be able to share in those moments as we look through the entries. Many of the photographers capture it so beautifully that you almost feel as if you were there.”

The winners of the main and mobile categories for Weather Photographer of the Year 2021, Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2021, Public Favourite and the runners up from each award will be announced in an online event, WeatherLive: From One Extreme to Another. The event will also explore a range of weather extremes that have occurred over the past year, from extreme heat, wildfires and drought to flooding and storms.

The winning images will be made into a calendar, which will go on sale later this year.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

The specs: 2019 Audi A8 Price From Dh390,000 Engine 3.0L V6 turbo Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 345hp @ 5,000rpm Torque 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy, combined 7.5L / 100km

