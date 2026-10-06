Louvre Abu Dhabi announces six artists shortlisted for 2026 Richard Mille Art Prize

Six artists have been shortlisted for the 2026 Richard Mille Art Prize, with their works set to be exhibited at Louvre Abu Dhabi from November.

Saudi artist Ahaad Alamoudi, Emirati painter Almaha Jaralla and Dubai-based Malaysian artist and designer Muhammad Shamin Sahrum have been selected alongside Indian artists Ravikumar Kashi, Reena Kallat and Vivek Vilasini.

More than 300 proposals were submitted for the sixth Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here and the Richard Mille Art Prize. The competition was open to GCC nationals and residents, as well as Indian nationals – who were included for the first time this year.

The six artists will develop their proposals into works to be presented beneath the museum’s dome at Art Here 2026, which runs from November 11 to February 28, 2027.

People tour the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2025 exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. EPA Show caption: People tour the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2025 exhibition at…

Curated by Kamini Sawhney, former founding director of the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru, the exhibition centres on the theme Confluences. It explores connections between India and the Gulf, shaped by centuries of trade, migration, and cultural exchange across the Indian Ocean.

Alamoudi’s practice explores history, representation and changing ideas of cultural identity in Saudi Arabia, while Jaralla works primarily with textiles and pigment, examining memory, movement and inherited histories across the Arabian Peninsula and Indian Ocean.

Sahrum focuses on the visual language of everyday urban life and the shared experiences that emerge through movement, migration and community.

Kashi works across a range of media in an interdisciplinary practice, while Kallat examines political and social borders and their effects on land, people and nature. Vilasini works across digital and sculptural media, exploring politics, identity and systems of knowledge.

Sawhney also sits on the jury alongside Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, an art collector and patron; Guilhem Andre, director of scientific, curatorial and collections management at Louvre Abu Dhabi; and Maya Allison, founding executive director of the art galleries and chief curator at New York University Abu Dhabi.

“Arriving at a final selection was a challenge but equally a privilege,” Sawhney said. “The six artists impressed the jury with their willingness to innovate – from fragile assemblage to immersive installation.

“Each practice brings distinct perspectives that both stand alone and resonate together. The exhibition will, I hope, provide the platform for a lively, if unexpected dialogue between these diverse works, in a spectacular museum setting under the dome, inviting audiences to consider the meeting points where knowledge, histories and materials converge.”

Art Here and the Richard Mille Art Prize were launched in 2021, initially for UAE-based artists, before expanding their geographical scope in subsequent editions. North African artists became eligible in 2024, while Japan was included for the first time last year.

The six shortlisted artists will now develop their works before the exhibition opening and the winner of the Richard Mille Art Prize will receive $60,000 later in the season.