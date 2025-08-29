UAE art guide: 20 museum and gallery exhibitions to see now

Several exhibitions are wrapping up at the end of August, slowly marking the end of the relative calm that pervades the local arts scene every summer. It’s been far from a quiet season this year though, with many institutions offering special programmes.

Concluding shows include Maitha Abdalla’s surreal paintings at the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi and a group presentation at Me by Melia Dubai that celebrates Emirati art, as well as an exhibition at Ishara Art Foundation that brings street artists into a gallery setting.

A photography exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat, meanwhile, captures fleeting moments between change and another group show at Ayyam Gallery looks at Syria’s recent history through the eyes of a dozen leading artists.

However, there are also new highlights, to look out for. Afra Al Dhaheri's solo exhibition at the Sharjah Art Foundation opens this weekend. In it, the Emirati artist uses rope, fabric, cement and even hair to tackle the nature of repetition, while coaxing lessons from the process of making and unmaking.

Here are 20 exhibitions currently taking place across the UAE, including those that draw to a close soon.

1. Maitha Abdalla: Between Metamorphosis and Reality at Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi

A work by Maitha Abdalla. Photo: Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi

Maitha Abdalla’s practice spans several mediums, and she often uses folktales and myths to explore themes such as psychology, social conditioning and gender.

The Emirati artist's solo exhibition at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation reflects upon these topics through a mix of painting and sculptures that toe the line between the figurative and the abstract, the real and the uncanny.

Until August 30; Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 8pm; Friday, 2pm to 8pm; Abu Dhabi

2. No Trespassing at Ishara Art Foundation

Salma Dib's work in No Trespassing. Photo: Ishara Art Foundation

Curated by Priyanka Mehra, No Trespassing is Ishara Art Foundation’s first summer exhibition.

The show brings street aesthetics into the gallery, with six artists engaging with urban materials as both subject and medium.

Works by Fatspatrol (Fathima Mohiuddin), H11235 (Kiran Maharjan), Khaled Esguerra, Rami Farook, Salma Dib and Sara Alahbabi turn building materials, pavements, signage and surfaces into acts of mark-making. Rather than define what the street is, the exhibition reflects how it’s used, as a space that’s chaotic, curated, lived-in and constantly rewritten.

Until August 30; Monday to Saturday, 10am-7pm; Dubai

3. Emirati Art At Me, Medad – Edition 1 at Me Dubai Hotel

Emirati Art At Me showcases works by four multi-disciplinary Emirati artists. Photo: Me by Melia Dubai

ME by Melia Dubai has launched Emirati Art At Me, the first instalment of its new Medad exhibition series curated by Emirati creative Abdulla Khalid Al Shamsi.

It showcases works by four multidisciplinary Emirati artists – Maitha Abdullah Al Remeithi, Faris Al Hammadi, Elham Khairalla and Dana Hisham Aljneibi. The exhibition features embroidery, weaving, painting, photography and film, exploring heritage through a contemporary lens.

Named after the Arabic word for “ink”, Medad celebrates storytelling, culture and artistic expression within a design-focused hotel setting.

Until August 31; Emirati Art At Me, Medad – Edition 1 is open daily; Dubai

4. Elysian Awakening of Powerful Spring at Rarares Art Gallery

Barbara Duran’s Sortilegio series presents wooden panels layered with gold, silver and pigments. Photo: Rarares Gallery

This group exhibition is exclusively dedicated to women artists, spanning generations, geographies and practices. Established names such as Emirati artist Fatma Lootah and Rome-born artist Barbara Duran explore identity and transformation through abstract forms, light and textured surfaces. Duran’s Sortilegio series, for instance, presents wooden panels layered with gold and silver pigments to evoke light.

Emerging artists such as Emirati Sara Alkhayyal and Egyptian Zeina Abdullah revisit regional heritage through interesting use of materials and visual language.

The exhibition, at its core, is a celebration of the contributions of women in contemporary art, exploring emotional depth and imaginative vision.

Until August 31; Monday to Sunday, 10am-10pm; Dubai

5. Cartographies, Revised at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Curated by Mouza Al Matrooshi, the show marks the culmination of a four-month residency at the Photography Studio. Victor Besa / The National

This exhibition is the culmination of a four-month residency at The Photography Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Seven emerging artists from across the world take a cartographer’s approach to image-making, using it to chart personal histories and narratives. Aman Ali’s photographs, for instance, trace maternal love through worn hands. Reem Hamid projects shifting rhythms of stillness and movement via sand and performance. Fares Al Kaabi mourns demolished homes and a bygone time through windows and doorways.

Until September 1; Monday to Sunday, 10am-8pm; Abu Dhabi

6. Tempted by Other Suns at Tabari Artspace

Bechir Boussandel's glass-blown works focus on Tunisia’s berbasha or individuals who survive by collecting waste. Photo: Tabari Artspace

In Tempted by Other Suns, Bechir Boussandel presents a series of glass-blown works that draws inspiration from Tunisia’s berbasha or individuals who survive by collecting waste.

The project was formed after the artist encountered a Senegalese man who collected plastic bottles to pay for his journey into Europe. After following him to a waste depot, Boussandel began seeing the practice as a powerful allegory of survival and ambition.

Boussandel, a French-born artist of Tunisian descent, then began creating plaster moulds from discarded plastic objects, transforming them into glass sculptures in collaboration with Tunisian artisans.

The glass pieces were also fitted with metal birds, solidifying the metaphor of migration in the artworks. The birds are rendered in still, flightless forms. As such, Boussandel’s works express the conflict between the desire for mobility and the restrictions enforced by social systems.

Until September 5; Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm; Dubai

7. Wavering Hope at Ayyam Gallery

Les Baluchons, 2016, Khaled Takreti. Photo: Ayyam Gallery

Ayyam Gallery is celebrating its 20th anniversary at a time when Syria is also undergoing major changes.

Founded in Damascus in 2006, the gallery has experienced the different phases of Syria’s recent history. Even as its headquarters shifted to Dubai as a consequence of the war, the gallery has still continued to engage with the developments of its home country – most notably through the work of the Syrian artists it continues to represent and support.

Wavering Hope, its summer exhibition, highlights that journey. It features works by 12 acclaimed Syrian artists, including Kais Salman, Khaled Takreti, Tammam Azzam, Abdalla Al Omari, Othman Moussa, Safwan Dahoul, Thaier Helal, Elias Izoli, Abdul-Karim Majdal Al-Beik, Mohannad Orabi, Nihad Al-Turk and Yasmine Al Awa.

Their works bear witness to displacement, destruction and personal grief, while also serving as acts of resilience and memory. As the gallery notes, they “map the emotional, political, and cultural aftermath of conflict, and the fragile hope that emerges in its wake”.

Until September 5; Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm; Saturday, noon to 6pm; Dubai

8. It Starts Where It Ends at 421 Arts Campus

Ana Escobar Saavedra uses marble and granite, among other materials, to reflect on identity. Photo: 421

Colombian artist Ana Escobar Saavedra’s exhibition at 421 Arts Campus explores concepts of identity through linguistic, philosophical and material investigations.

A pivoting point is the distinction between the Spanish verbs “ser” and “estar”. While both mean “to be”, they reflect different states, permanent and temporary.

This conceptual contrast is reflected in her use of marble and granite, materials tied to permanence and historical preservation, which she reshapes to reflect the body’s changing nature. The exhibition incorporates elements such as identification documents to question how identity is constructed and recorded, and whether official records or lived experience shape us more.

It Starts Where It Ends comes as part of 421’s Artistic Development Programme and the centre’s commitment to nurturing early-career artists in the UAE.

Until September 7; Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm; Abu Dhabi

9. Unstable Grounds at 421 Arts Campus

Gridlines by Jude Maharmeh, on show at 421 Arts Campus. Antonie Robertson / The National

In Unstable Grounds, the MFA graduate exhibition from NYU Abu Dhabi at 421, art becomes an act of placemaking – a wrestling with materials in search of meaning. The show is layered and searching, a constellation of practices that reveal not just what is shown, but also what resists visibility.

The exhibition features the work of eight artists, exploring themes of the environment, displacement, memory and human connection, through installation, performance, video, sculpture and print.

Until September 7; Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-8pm; Abu Dhabi

10. To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia at Cultural Foundation

To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Highlights from The AFK Collection at the Cultural Foundation. Wam

To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Highlights from the AFK Collection is now in its last month. The group exhibition at the Cultural Foundation features works by influential first-generation Malaysian contemporary artists, selected from the AFK Collection, one of the most extensive archives of Malaysian art from the 1980s to the present. Artists represented include Ahmad Shukri Mohamed, Ahmad Fuad Osman, Ali Nurazmal, Anniketyni Madian, Yusof Ghani, Zulkifli Yusoff and others.

The exhibition traces Malaysia’s transformation from a newly independent, rural society to a modern nation. While spotlighting individual artistic practices, it also explores how these works engage with the country’s evolving social, cultural and political narratives. Blending diverse styles and perspectives, the show offers visitors a rich journey through Malaysia’s contemporary art landscape and its deeper reflections on identity, progress and national heritage.

Until September 10; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-8pm; Friday, 2pm-8pm; Abu Dhabi

11. Antevasin: The one who sits at the border of two worlds at Gallery Isabelle

Table - Bed II by Richi Bhatia. Photo: Gallery Isabelle

Embodied research is central to artist Richi Bhatia’s practice. Living with a skin condition, for instance, prompted an exploration of fish scales as an artistic material. Ultimately, it also led her to question our food systems and consumption habits.

In The Animals, The Bodies, and Coefficient of Time, she constructs temporary-scale shelters from fish scales and stainless steel structures. In Prone to Change… she constructs a bundle of stringed sausages from ceramics. In Table - Bed II, she puts together animal hide, hair, bottled water residue, pearl head pins, ashwagandha and meat-referencing ceramics. The works may evoke discomfort – and that is partly the point.

As the gallery describes: “Food is both a sustainer of life and a site of suffering.”

Until September 10; Monday to Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, noon-6pm; Dubai

12. Tajammul at XVA Gallery

A piece by Behdad Lahooti on show as part of Tajammul. Photo: XVA Gallery

Tajammul is a group show at XVA Gallery that spans painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. It brings together works by 16 artists, including Basil Alkazzi, Hussein Almohasen, Imran Channa, Behdad Lahooti, Colleen Quigley, David Howarth, Debjani Bhardwaj, Elizabeth Dorazio, Moussa Tiba, Richard Ketley, Morteza Zahedi, Charlotte de Bekker, CC (Alireza Asbahi), Mahmoud Hamadani and Oussama Garti.

The show’s title is drawn from the Arabic word for beauty and, according to the exhibition literature, offers a snapshot of the contemporary artistic landscape of the Middle East, celebrating aesthetic diversity and layered cultural narratives. Tajammul is curated by Carina Vicente.

Until September 11; Monday to Sunday, 10am-6pm; Dubai

13. Everyman's Mountain at Lawrie Shabibi

Everyman's Mountain: Forest – 001 , 2021, Archival print on cotton rag. Photo: Omar Al Gurg / Lawrie Shabibi

Emirati photographer and designer Omar Al Gurg is presenting his first solo show with Everyman’s Mountain. The exhibition at Lawrie Shabibi features 24 archival prints from a six-day trek up Kilimanjaro in 2021. From misty forests and regenerating moorlands to the fragile icy summit, Al Gurg’s work shows the mountain as a shifting ecosystem, shaped by nature and human activity.

The exhibition is as much a personal odyssey as it is a broader environmental mediation, a tribute to nature’s quiet transformations and our collective duty to preserve them.

Until September 12; Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm; Dubai

14. I Paint Your Grace, I Paint Your Pain, I Paint Love at Leila Heller Gallery

Reza Derakshani, Blue Morning Hunt, 2024. Photo: Leila Heller Gallery

Reza Derakshani’s first solo exhibition in five years brings together pieces from three bodies of work by the Iranian-American artist.

In The Hunt / Rider series, he draws from Persian miniatures and poetry and the artist’s experiences growing up in north-eastern Iran. The series features horses as a metaphor for the pursuit of meaning and freedom.

The Day and Night / Fig Leaf series embeds imagery from Persian conceptions of paradise. In the Migration / Grey Zone series, meanwhile, Derakshani blends abstraction and figuration to trace his movement across various geographic and artistic landscapes, including symbols such as turtles and fragmented maps of Iran.

I Paint Your Grace, I Paint Your Pain, I Paint Love is a sharp entry point into Derakshani’s practice, showcasing his deft exploration of personal and sociopolitical topics through Persian artistic traditions.

Until September 15; Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 11am-7pm; Dubai

15. Upside Down at Leila Heller Gallery

Morteza Khazaie uses wood to evoke a powerful metaphor for individual and societal change. Photo: Leila Heller Gallery

In Upside Down, Morteza Khazaie uses wood to make tall, curved forms inspired by trees bending to wind and storms. The sculptures show how trees endure without breaking by adapting to the elements. The works evoke a powerful metaphor for individual and societal change, transforming under pressure but nonetheless enduring.

The use of wood in this context is also interesting. The material carries a sense of growth and history, while underscoring the resilience found in nature. It embodies the juxtaposition between pliability and strength. As curator Farshad Mahoutforoush says about the exhibition: “Through these works, I wanted to explore how softness can be strength, and how being ‘upside down’ might simply mean seeing things differently.”

Until September 15; Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 11am- 7pm; Dubai

16. Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Abu Dhabi is part of a global tour. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Harry Potter: The Exhibition has arrived in the UAE for the first time, opening in Abu Dhabi's Manarat Al Saadiyat. Part of a global tour that began in Philadelphia in 2022, the immersive experience has stopped in cities such as New York, Paris and Melbourne, drawing 3.7 million visitors worldwide.

The exhibition is a celebration of the franchise and its fans, as it rewards those most passionate about the books and films with displays of costumes and memorabilia. It features 25 unique rooms, each with an homage to a specific locale or scene from the stories.

Until September 21; Open daily, except Tuesday; various timings; Abu Dhabi

17. The Peasant, the Scholar and the Engineer at Jameel Arts Centre

Asuncion Molinos Gordo's work draws on anthropology and cultural studies. Photo: Jameel Arts Centre

Spanish artist-researcher Asuncion Molinos Gordo’s first major retrospective in West Asia surveys 15 years of her work on rural knowledge, land use and food systems.

Gordo's work draws on anthropology and cultural studies. It reframes farmers as not only food producers, but also intellectuals and engineers. Their vernacular practices, she points out, may hold keys to sustainability.

Works that are being featured in the exhibition include her famous World Agriculture Museum, which was first staged in Cairo in 2010 and won the Sharjah Biennial Prize in 2015. Another highlight is Como Soliamos, a 2020 rammed-earth installation echoing Andalusian and falaj irrigation techniques.

Until September 28; Saturday to Monday, Wednesday to Thursday, 10am-8pm; Friday; noon-8pm; Dubai

18. Instruments of Viewing and Obscurity at Green Art Gallery

Nazgol Ansarinia's installation is designed like a maze or scaled-down city. Photo: Green Art Gallery

Iranian artist Nazgol Ansarinia’s installation at Green Art Gallery explores mass housing architecture in Tehran, especially the use of concrete and windows. She examines how these buildings relate to issues such as social control and privacy.

The installation is designed like a maze or scaled-down city, with watchtower-like forms and translucent surfaces shaped from window frames. Large video projections show facades of buildings transitioning from daylight to night. One scene captures a woman standing at her window, reversing the viewer’s gaze and challenging public-private boundaries.

Her work critiques modernist architecture’s legacy in the Global South, especially its environmental and social impacts. The installation invites reflection on how cities are built and how those structures affect people’s lives and sense of space.

Until October; Monday to Saturday, 11am to 7pm; Dubai

19. Restless Circle at Sharjah Art Foundation

Afra Al Dhaheri's exhibition brings together artworks across a variety of materials and mediums. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

The centrepiece of Restless Circle, and the artwork that lends the exhibition its title, is an installation inspired by the desert plants that draw circular patterns in the sand as they swerve with the wind.

For Afra Al Dhaheri, this ceaseless, spiralling movement, with no specific destination or purpose, offers a sharp metaphor to the fatigue inflicted by the constant expectation to produce and perform.

It is a concern that pervades across several works in Restless Circle. Al Dhaheri specifically tackles the idea of repetition, highlighting its tension in relation to time. She uses a diversity of materials to explore these concepts, including rope, fabric, cement and even hair, arranging them in loops, strands and bends, forms that allude to the motions of time.

The body of work is thought-provoking – at once challenging capitalistic and artistic expectations of ceaseless production, while also showing how new forms of knowledge emerge from the cyclical processes of making and unmaking.

Until December 14; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday, 4pm-9pm; Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah

20. Seas are sweet, fish tears are salty at Jameel Arts Centre

Mohammad Alfaraj's show spans photography, film, installation and poetry. Photo: Jameel Arts Centre

Art Jameel presents the first institutional solo exhibition of Saudi artist Mohammad Alfaraj. Rooted in his hometown of Al Ahsa, the works draw from agricultural landscapes, oral traditions and the details of everyday life.

The show spans photography, film, installation and poetry, unfolding across both the indoor galleries and garden spaces of Jameel Arts Centre. Hands, birds and palm trees recur throughout, forming a loose constellation of motifs. New commissions include a sound piece, a site-specific structure and a video work. The exhibition reflects Alfaraj’s interest in storytelling, moving across human and non-human worlds.

Until January 4; Saturday to Thursday, 10am-8pm; Fridays, noon-8pm; Dubai