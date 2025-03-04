Culture Summit Abu Dhabi reveals themes and dates for 2025 forum

The seventh <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/culture-summit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Culture Summit Abu Dhabi</a> will explore how cultures are changing during a period of unprecedented global transformation. Organised by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/03/abu-dhabi-plans-to-earmark-10bn-for-infrastructure-in-tourism-strategy-push/" target="_blank">Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi</a>, the annual global forum attracts cultural figures and intellectuals from across the world, offering a platform to reflect upon contemporary societal challenges. The 2025 event will be held between April 27 and 29 at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/03/nba-district-2024-at-manarat-al-saadiyat-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a>. It will take place under the theme Culture for Humanity and Beyond. Through panels, artist talks, workshops and creative conversations, Culture Summit Abu Dhabi aims to address recent major power shifts and how they have led to feelings of uncertainty. The programme will cover a range of subjects that seek to identify common grounds that may help in building a shared sustainable future. The event will feature three sub-themes, with one for every day of the event. Reshaping the cultural landscape will be the focus of the inaugural day. Renowned artists, leaders, intellectuals and creatives will discuss the ever-evolving global power dynamics during a period marked by the digital revolution and economic inequality. Participants will examine the volatile geopolitical circumstances and how they are redefining cultural identities and societal values. The second day of the event will be held under the theme "new frontiers of a post-human environment". Panels will address recent advancement in technology, including artificial intelligence and biotechnology. They will highlight how these developments can enhance human experience, especially if cultural and creative sectors mould their business models and policies to make most of these opportunities. "New frames to redefine culture for humanity and beyond" will be the theme for the final day of the event. The programme will examine the rise of glocal approaches. The portmanteau reflects upon policies that have both global and local considerations. Panels will highlight the innovative and collaborative nature of these approaches. They will also underscore how cultural innovation and technology can help combat growing global polarisation. More information is at <a href="https://www.culturesummitabudhabi.com/en" target="_blank">culturesummitabudhabi.com</a>