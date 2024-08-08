The Olympic Bobsleigh and Luge Track from Sarajevo 1984 was used as an artillery position during the Yugoslav Wars in the 1990s. Photo: Sophie Hugon / Hans Lucas
Abandoned Olympic venues and what happened after the Games, from Athens to Rio
After spending millions building them, many venues met dire fates – though some have stood the test of time