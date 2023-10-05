The 41 photographs shortlisted for 2023 Wildlife Comedy Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have announced their finalists for the 2023 competition.

Out of thousands of entries, this year’s shortlist is made up of 41 stand-alone photographs as well as three videos and three portfolio entries.

The shortlisted photographs include Air Guitar Roo by Jason Moore, showing a kangaroo seemingly playing the air guitar; Hang Loose by Christian Hargasser, starring a young cub with an unusual but cozy resting spot; and Dispute by Jacek Stankiewicz, in which two birds look like they are having an argument.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography while also promoting conservation.

Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organisation and this year it has chosen the Whitley Fund for Nature. The UK charity supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South. Now in its 30th year, it has helped raise £20 million for more than 200 conservationists in 80 countries.

The overall winner, category winners and highly commended winners will be announced on November 23. The public can also get involved by voting for their favourite picture in the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award.

The winner of the top overall image will win a one-week safari in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, as well as a handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

More information is available at www.comedywildlifephoto.com