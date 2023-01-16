Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival to return with focus on heritage and conservation

The Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, the country's largest outdoor fine arts and cultural festival, will return on February 3 and run until the end of the month.

Themed around nature, the free-to-attend festival will take place at the historic pearling village of Al Jazirah Al Hamra. An immersive celebration of arts, culture and heritage, it will showcase an array of perspectives from creatives hailing from around the world.

Artists’ work will focus on nature, alongside the rich cultural heritage of Ras Al Khaimah and its efforts in conserving the environment for a sustainable future.

With more than 120 artists from 35 countries exhibiting their work over the course of the festival, visitors can expect a range of entertaining and engaging experiences.

The event will include six art exhibitions, held in collaboration with an array of cultural partners including the Marinko Sudac Foundation, the US Mission to the UAE, Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Abu Dhabi, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, Consulate General of France in Dubai and Flick Cameras.

Other items on the agenda include immersive culinary experiences, heritage talks, pet-orientated events, thematic weekend programmes, art workshops, musical performances, film screenings and more.

Themed weeks planned throughout the month of February include a pet-friendly weekend on February 10 and 11, which includes an artwork tour with dogs, pet adoption from the Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre, a dog fashion and talent contest, a falcon show, and pet training and grooming sessions.

Meanwhile, parents can sign up for the family and community weekend on February 17 and 18, when children can take part in arts and crafts projects, outdoor film screenings and a scavenger hunt.

There will also be a Cultural Weekend on February 24 and 25 celebrating the UAE's diverse and rich heritage, including gahwa (Arabic coffee), Emirati scent-making, camel rides, shawl embroidery and more.

More information on the festival is available at www.rakfinearts.ae

