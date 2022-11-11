Paul Allen art sale closes with record set at $1.6 billion on day two of the auction

The two-day Christie's auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection has come to a close, fetching a record-breaking $1.6 billion.

All 155 of the artworks, including pieces by Cezanne, Seurat andVan Gogh were sold in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, and five paintings sold for prices above $100 million.

Georges Seurat’s pointillist Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version) sold for $149.2m, the highest price set on Wednesday. The larger version of the piece is at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.

Christie's experts said that pointillism, a revolutionary technique when it was developed by Seurat and Paul Signac, involving dots of colour that combine to form an image, was of particular interest to Allen because of his computer background.

The sale of Paul Allen's collection was described as 'the largest and most exceptional art auction in history'. AFP

The auction house quoted Allen as saying he was “attracted to things like pointillism or a Jasper Johns ‘numbers’ work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language”.

Other highlights from Wednesday's sale included Paul Cezanne’s La Montagne Sainte-Victoire, which sold for $137.8m, and Van Gogh's landscape Verger avec cypres, which sold for $117.2m.

"Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five," Max Carter, vice chairman of 20th and 21st-century art at Christie's, said.

Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists, who ranged from 17th-century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to 20th-century photographer Edward Steichen.

Topping the sale on Thursday was Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen's sculpture, Typewriter Eraser, Scale X, which fetched $8.4m.

All proceeds will benefit charities chosen by Allen's estate.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates in 1975, died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018. During his lifetime, he donated more than $2bn to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.