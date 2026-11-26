Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis has been discharged from a hospital in the Saudi city of Jeddah after undergoing cardiac catheterisation, his manager Faiq Hassan has said, following a sudden health problem that forced the postponement of two concerts scheduled for November 20 and 21 in Baghdad's at Nakheel Theatre.

Hassan told Egyptian newspaper Veto on Wednesday that the singer's condition was improving, without specifying when Al Mohandis was discharged.

Al Mohandis has yet to publicly comment on his hospital stay and has not posted on his Instagram feed since November 15.

In a statement on November 22, Iraqi events company Be Event, which organised the concerts, announced all ticket holders would receive full refunds through TicketZone. A timetable for processing the refunds has yet to be announced.

This comes after conductor Medhat Khamis said in a video statement on November 19 that the concerts would be postponed until late December, although replacement dates have yet to be confirmed.

Record company Rotana announced on November 19 that Al Mohandis, 55, had been taken to hospital following a sudden health problem. In a statement on social media, the company said his performances had been suspended until further notice.

Iraqi director Alaa Al Ansari, a close friend of the singer, said in an Instagram post on November 19 that the procedure was successfully performed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier reports had said Al Mohandis was receiving treatment in Dubai. The cause of his health problem has not been publicly disclosed.

Al Mohandis, known for songs including Wallah Wahishni Moot, Ala Modak and Ala Moudak, performed at the Hala Khorfakkan Festival in Sharjah on November 14, less than a week before being admitted to hospital.

The first Baghdad concert sold out, prompting organisers to add a second date. Both performances were to feature an orchestra conducted by Khamis.

The concerts were expected to mark a long-awaited return to the Iraqi capital for Al Mohandis, who performed in Basra during the 2023 Gulf Cup celebrations. His Baghdad appearances would have followed a series of concerts by regional stars, including Syrian singer George Wassouf, who performed at Nakheel Baghdad Theatre in October.