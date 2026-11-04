Back to 1990s Abu Dhabi: Vintage taxis, old shops and arcade games return to Cultural Foundation

Long-time residents of the UAE capital can step through a time portal and find themselves back in 1990s Abu Dhabi, surrounded by familiar shops, vintage taxis and reminders of a city that has changed considerably over the past three decades.

The RAGE 90s, at the Cultural Foundation until this Sunday, recreates elements of daily life from the decade through nostalgic shopfronts, arcade games, food and entertainment.

The free event offers older visitors a trip down memory lane and younger generations a glimpse of the capital's past. One of its most distinctive features is a recreation of an old Abu Dhabi commercial street, complete with a toy shop, photography studio and a cassette shop.

The shopfronts are decorated with colourful signs, recreating an era when neighbourhood businesses were central to daily life.

The gold-and-white taxi offers another reminder of the capital's past. The distinctive vehicles were a fixture on Abu Dhabi's roads before the introduction of the city's modern taxi fleet.

Another attraction is a recreation of El Dorado Cinema, complete with a colourful neon sign. Opened on Electra Street in November 1970, El Dorado was Abu Dhabi's first indoor cinema and became a popular destination.

It screened English, Arabic and Indian films and became particularly associated with Bollywood and South Indian cinema, before closing in 2017.

Games, food and entertainment

Beyond the recreated streetscape, visitors can find arcade machines, including an Atari-branded cabinet, alongside fairground-style attractions, games with prizes and a hopscotch area.

Food and shopping also form a significant part of the programme, with 20 retail brands and 20 food-and-drink concepts participating. Contemporary businesses operate from stalls across the Cultural Foundation's outdoor spaces, some adopting retro-inspired designs to complement the setting.

An amphitheatre also hosts themed film screenings, performances and entertainment inspired by the decade.

The event is taking place at a venue with its own connection to the capital's cultural history.

Opened in 1981 under the directives of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Cultural Foundation was the UAE's first multipurpose community cultural centre, beside Qasr Al Hosn. It housed the country's first national library, alongside a theatre and exhibition spaces.

The building reopened in December 2018 following extensive conservation work and continues to serve as a space for exhibitions, performances and community activities.

The RAGE 90s runs until November 8, from 5pm to midnight daily, at the Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi. Entry is free.