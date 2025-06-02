What is Everywhere and how will it be integrated into MindsEye?

While gamers are anxiously waiting to see whether the next Grand Theft Auto will be releasing this year, a new game from the developer of that series may tide enthusiasts over until then.

Leslie Benzies, the former lead developer of every Grand Theft Auto game from GTA 3 to GTA 5, has made his first video game through his own company. Titled MindsEye, the action-adventure will remind many of the experience of playing a GTA game, especially when it comes to exciting missions and high-speed car chases.

MindsEye is also described as a game within a game, one that is still in development called Everywhere. But what is Everywhere, and how will it impact the gaming experience?

What exactly is Everywhere?

Leslie Benzies left Rockstar North and Grand Theft Auto in 2016. Getty Images

Everywhere is an upcoming open-world, massive multiplayer online game developed by Build a Rocket Boy, a studio founded by Benzies. After leaving Rockstar North, of which he was president, Benzies set out to create something that blends traditional gameplay with a robust system for user-generated content.

The result is Everywhere, a project that aims to blur the boundaries between player and creator. At its core, the game is an expansive digital universe where players can not only explore, race and battle, but also build their own experiences from the ground up. It’s part social hub, part creative platform and part video game.

What makes Everywhere special?

The game centres on a futuristic city called Utropia. This city acts as the game’s main hub, a zone where players can gather, interact and access a variety of portals. The game is divided into several themed districts, which offer different types of experiences. These are the racing district, the combat district, the entertainment district and the collection.

One of Everywhere's most ambitious features is the Arcadia creation system, a tool that allows players to design their own experiences. Using building blocks known as Stamps, users can create everything from racing tracks and shooting arenas to new interactive experiences.

How will MindsEye fit into Everywhere?

MindsEye is set in a desert metropolis called Redrock. Photo: @MindsEyeGame / X

MindsEye is a single-player action-adventure game scheduled for release on June 10, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is set within the world of Everywhere and will offer some of the same user-generation tools that will eventually be available in that game.

Set in a desert metropolis called Redrock, the game’s protagonist is Jacob Diaz, a former soldier equipped with a mysterious neural implant known as the MindsEye. Plagued by memories and flashbacks, Jacob attempts to uncover the truth behind his past while navigating a world dominated by artificial intelligence, high-tech experimentation and malevolent military power.

While Everywhere is pitched as a sprawling, user-generated content platform that blends community engagement with gameplay, MindsEye offers a more traditional, story-focused experience.

How is MindsEye influenced by Grand Theft Auto?

The game features driving, shooting and exploration, with sequences of high-speed car chases, futuristic gadgets and intense combat sequences. The experience is much like previous Grand Theft Auto games, in which a player controls the protagonist and leads them through the storyline, accomplishing missions and improving abilities.

Is Everywhere influenced by Minecraft?

MindsEye will feature innovative user-generation tools. Photo: MindsEye / YouTube

Creation within video games is often done within boundaries. Games like Minecraft, Roblox and others are purposefully presented in a simplistic format to allow for maximum creation potential. A blank canvas to put one’s ideas on to, as it were.

The user-generated technology proposed in a game like Everywhere promises the same level of freedom and choice, but in a much more premium setting. The experience Benzies brings with him from producing some of the most popular video games of all time, coupled with the ambition of creating an innovative gaming experience, could produce a game that elevates the industry's technology.

When will Everywhere release?

Everywhere is still in the testing stages and its release date could be dependent on the success of MindsEye.