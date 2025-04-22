Metallica sets Abu Dhabi return for 2025 F1 Grand Prix after-race concert

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/11/29/metallica-announces-world-tour-and-first-new-album-in-six-years/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/11/29/metallica-announces-world-tour-and-first-new-album-in-six-years/">Metallica</a> will perform during the after-race concerts as part of the 2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, their first UAE show in 12 years. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/08/17/are-you-not-entertained-how-abba-and-metallica-are-changing-how-we-consume-music/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/08/17/are-you-not-entertained-how-abba-and-metallica-are-changing-how-we-consume-music/">American metal band</a> will take the stage on Saturday, December 6, the third night of the annual concert series. Rising singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/benson-boone-concert-2025-f1-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/benson-boone-concert-2025-f1-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/">Benson Boone </a>will open the four nights of shows on Thursday, December 4, with pop star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/">Katy </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/13/katy-perry-among-stars-to-blast-off-into-space-on-board-blue-origins-all-female-mission/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/13/katy-perry-among-stars-to-blast-off-into-space-on-board-blue-origins-all-female-mission/">Perry </a>taking the race-day slot on Sunday, December 7. The artist performing on Friday will be announced soon. Access to each show is exclusive to those who have tickets to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/14/f1-drive-to-survive-netflix-james-gay-rees/" target="_blank" rel="">F1</a> Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/tickets-for-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-go-on-sale/" target="_blank" rel="">now available </a>online. The Grand Prix appearance marks the third time Metallica has performed in the UAE capital. The band made their regional debut with its 2011 show on Yas Island, returning in 2013 for another sold-out performance. Founding member Lars Ulrich <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/metallica-s-lars-ulrich-loves-abu-dhabi-s-passion-1.408963" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/metallica-s-lars-ulrich-loves-abu-dhabi-s-passion-1.408963">told <i>The National </i>in 2013</a>: “When we were here a year and a half ago, it was really magical. I don't say that everywhere. There were so many different nationalities – a great energy and shared experience. So when we got the offer to come back three or four months ago, Metallica would call that a no-brainer.” The group returned to the Gulf 10 years later for an appearance at Soundstorm in 2023. <i>The National</i>'s Saeed Saeed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/15/soundstorm-2023-riyadh-metallica/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/15/soundstorm-2023-riyadh-metallica/">wrote in his review</a> of the band's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/11/27/metallica-riyadh-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/11/27/metallica-riyadh-saudi-arabia/">inaugural performance in Saudi Arabia</a>: “Riyadh offered a near-perfect set list satisfying both the faithful and casual listener. And even if you were unaware of the group’s legacy, the sheer power and production values of the show were awe-inspiring.” Metallica is one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/07/12/metallica-song-master-of-puppets-rocks-music-charts-as-stranger-things-fever-continues/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/07/12/metallica-song-master-of-puppets-rocks-music-charts-as-stranger-things-fever-continues/">most popular</a> heavy metal acts in history, selling 150 million albums since their 1981 debut. The band's 11th studio <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/album-review-hardwired-to-self-destruct-marks-more-of-the-same-from-metallica-1.191504" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/album-review-hardwired-to-self-destruct-marks-more-of-the-same-from-metallica-1.191504">album</a>, <i>72 Seasons</i>, was released that year to critical acclaim, winning Best Metal Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Their M72 World Tour is currently in its third year, and continues to set attendance records across North America. The F1 after-race concerts have attracted numerous major names from the rock world in recent years, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/08/muse-caps-off-abu-dhabi-f1-after-race-concerts-with-blazing-rock-show/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/08/muse-caps-off-abu-dhabi-f1-after-race-concerts-with-blazing-rock-show/">Muse </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/11/26/foo-fighters-rock-the-2023-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/11/26/foo-fighters-rock-the-2023-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/">Foo Fighters</a>. The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought in more than 190,000 fans over four days at Yas Marina Circuit.