Suheil Dahdal, director of the short film Khaled & Nema, says more Palestinian stories should be filmed. Photo: American University of Sharjah

Palestinian Bedouin villagers gave filmmaker their 'houses, hearts and goats' to make Khaled & Nema

Short film shot in four days is about preserving heritage, identity and humanity, says Australian-Palestinian director

Faisal Salah

October 30, 2024

