Mohammed Abdu is among the singers who have released a new song to commemorate Saudi Arabia's National Day. AFP
Mohammed Abdu is among the singers who have released a new song to commemorate Saudi Arabia's National Day. AFP

Culture

Six songs celebrating Saudi Arabia’s National Day: from Mohammed Abdu to Assala Nasri

The kingdom is celebrating its 94th anniversary

The National

September 23, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit