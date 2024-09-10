Sony announces PlayStation 5 Pro, more powerful version of their last console

Sony has announced the long-awaited PlayStation 5 Pro, an enhanced version of the PlayStation 5 which was launched in 2020. The announcement was made during a nine-minute technical presentation video released by the company on Tuesday. The PlayStation 5 Pro will contain three major upgrades, called “the big three” by Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PS5. These are Upgraded GPU, Advanced Ray Tracing and AI-Driven Upscaling. The upgrades are designed to improve the gaming experience, but here's what they will do. The PlayStation 5 Pro’s graphics processing unit, or GPU, will be able to compute 67 per cent more units than the PlayStation 5, as well as 28 per cent more memory. This upgrade to the GPU will enable the device to run 45 per cent faster than its predecessor, especially with games that contain large worlds and lots of moving parts in the foreground and the background. While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/01/control-2-release-date/" target="_blank">Ray Tracing</a> technology has been around since the PlayStation 4, it has since been improved in the PlayStation 5. With the PlayStation 5 Pro, Ray Tracing technology will be enhanced. The technology enables true reflections of objects and characters against reflective surfaces such as water or glass. An example shown during the presentation was how cars in the game Gran Turismo are reflected off each other. Called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR for short, this new AI-driven technology will be able to upscale games and target each pixel, making the image higher quality for the player. PSSR will be most noticeable when playing older games that could be blocky or seem pixelated, cleaning up those areas to bring the game closer to a high-resolution experience. While the PlayStation 5 is only four years old, video games are becoming more complex and require consoles that compute all the information quickly, as well as display the picture in the highest quality possible. The new console follows the release of the PlayStation 5 Slim which went on sale in November last year, and a portable version that requires a connection to a console named the PlayStation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/08/24/sony-playstation-portal-details/" target="_blank">Portal</a> which was released this year. The announcement comes as Sony is readying to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/07/playstation-ps1-history/" target="_blank">PlayStation</a>. The PlayStation 5 Pro console itself doesn’t look much different to its predecessor. The most noticeable change is the addition of three black bars across the middle. When standing upright, both the PS5 and PS5 Pro are the same height and width, showing that most changes were made to the computing power. While the PlayStation 5 was first released in two versions, one with a disc drive and one without, the device will be without a disc drive as standard, but players can opt to attach a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive which costs Dh 449 ($120). The PlayStation 5 Pro will be released on November 7 of this year, with pre-orders opening on September 26. The retail price will be Dh 2,571 ($699.99).