Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket. Photo: Regal
Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket. Photo: Regal

Culture

Best and worst cinema popcorn buckets, from Barbie to The Batman

The trend isn’t new but has become more popular as more chains produce elaborate collectibles

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

September 03, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit