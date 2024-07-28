promotional products
promotional products

The National

Culture

Hollywood's weirdest promotional tie-in products, from a Star Trek coffin to a Shrek TV

Studios produce all kinds of products to help promote their films

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

28 July, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit