From Oregon Trail to Wurdweb, five fun games to play on Apple Arcade this summer

Gaming is a popular summer activity. With people enjoying time off from school or work, there are more opportunities to game.

And while the best experiences are reserved for the most cutting-edge consoles, mobile gaming has vastly improved to become a great alternative.

In its efforts to compete in the gaming arena, Apple launched Arcade in 2019. Its subscription service costs Dh27.99 per month and allows access to a library of handpicked games playable on the iPhone and iPad.

What Arcade does best is curate a library of high-quality games that make it worth the price of admission. And because it allows access to all its games, it encourages players to enjoy more than one game and try a little bit of everything.

Here are five games that also offer great insight into the variety.

What the Golf?

What the Golf? goes to extremes to subvert the game of Golf. Photo: Triband

Golf is an elegant game. It's played on lush and luxurious courses that usually require exuberant fees for entry, with rules on what can be worn and how the game is played. When playing What the Golf? that can all be forgotten.

What starts out fairly straightforward descends into the surreal very quickly. After putting the ball, next comes putting the man, then putting the golf iron. Some levels feel like mini golf on steroids.

The scope and scale expand to keep up with the madness, as players will end up attempting to putt whole houses. There’s really no better time spent than when fully indulging in the silliest things.

The Oregon Trail

A remake of a game with the same name from 1971, players can enjoy a renewed experience with this strategic text-based adventure to make the treacherous and tough trek to Oregon in 1848.

The game has come a long way from its days as a simple experience of making the right decisions and saying the right things to safely make it. This new version expands the experience to include new journeys and challenges, most of which will still require players to think and make the best decision possible for the safety of the travelling group.

The Oregon Trail is one of the titles that established the foundations of gaming. Many generations have enjoyed it in its many iterations and with this mobile version, they can continue to do so.

Japanese Rural Life Adventure

Japanese Rural Life Adventure is a great cosy experience. Photo: Game Start

Cute and cosy games are all the rage these days, as they offer a chance to pause and enjoy some respite away from the day-to-day toils.

A good choice in this genre is Japanese Rural Life Adventure, which as far as descriptive titles go, does it perfectly. As advertised, players can enjoy a quiet and chore-based time in rural Japan. This includes tasks such as taking the dog out for a walk, collecting the season crops or attending the summer festival. The game could become repetitive after playing for a while, so it’s best enjoyed in short bursts rather than binge sessions.

Outlanders

Outlanders allows players to grow small communities and make them stronger and more self-sufficient. Photo: Pomelo Games

In this world-building game, players can start communities and strengthen them with skills and crafts. These communities begin simple and advance thanks to shared knowledge and gained experience.

Outlanders’ style is easy on the eye and presents a calming experience. It’s satisfying to see the little communities grow into successful societies, all due to the decisions made along the way. Games like Outlanders teach valuable lessons such as resource management and the importance of diversifying knowledge and skills to grow and become better.

Wurdweb

Wurdweb starts easy but becomes harder and more challenging with every level. Photo: Adriaan de Jongh, Sokpop Collective, Aran & Adriaan

Word games like Scrabble are still popular and can be played on just about every device, but for those looking for a new take on the word game, Wurdweb is a great option.

Players are asked to connect words to each other rather than come up with words from a set of tiles. The position and placement of the words is what must be considered to succeed in Wurdweb.

The size and complexity of the board as well as the words increases with every level to present a new challenge to overcome. Wurdweb is an easy game to pick up and even easier to keep enjoying.