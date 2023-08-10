Lil Tay, child rapper and social media star, dies aged 14

Canadian rapper Lil Tay, who rose to fame with her expletive-filled rap videos at the age of nine, has reportedly died. News of her death was announced on her official Instagram page on Wednesday.

Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, was only 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the message reads. "This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

"Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the message continues.

Lil Tay's brother, Jason Tian, who helped produce her videos, reportedly died recently at the age of 21.

The circumstances surrounding both deaths are still under investigation, the message adds.

Lil Tay achieved viral fame after she began posting rap videos on Instagram. She called herself the “youngest flexer of the century” with her videos often featuring her throwing money and showcasing a lavish lifestyle.

She had more than 3 million followers at the time of her death.

But in 2018, stories of a custody battle between her parents began to circulate.

“Right now I’m in a bad situation and I don’t want to talk about these things,” Lil Tay told The Daily Beast, adding that her father had “filed something to the court and the court ordered us to go back here, and he said that I was in danger and stuff."

Lil Tay moved to Los Angeles with her mother Angela Tian and brother, while her estranged father, Christopher Hope, lives in Vancouver, Canada.

In an interview with Good Morning America in 2018, Lil Tay denied claims she was being pressured by her family to make the videos.

"No one's forcing me to do this. That's not true that she wants to make money out of me," she said, sitting next to her mother. "This is my decision. I'm happy with what I'm doing."